The Cathedral of Seville is one of the most impressive architectural jewels in Spain and the world. Considered The best preserved Gothic cathedral on the planetit rises majestically in the heart of the Andalusian capital, attracting millions of visitors every year. In 1987, he was declared a World Heritage by UNESCO, together with the Archive of the Indies and Real Alcázar, in recognition of its exceptional historical and cultural value.

A little history

The construction of the Seville Cathedral It began in 1401 on the remains of the old aljama mosque of the city, reflection of the Islamic past of Seville. The decision to build a Christian temple of colossal magnitudes responded to the intention of demonstrating the power and wealth of the city, which at that time was an important commercial and political center.

The architects and builders set out to “make a church so great that those who were completed have us as crazy,” according to tradition. And they succeeded. With its 11,520 square meters of surface, the Cathedral of Seville is the largest Gothic style and the third largest church in the worldafter San Pedro in the Vatican and San Pablo in London.

An imposing exterior

The exterior of the cathedral impresses by its size and its elaborate Gothic decoration. His imposing facades are adorned with Saints sculptures, reliefs and decorative elements that show the mastery of the artists of the time. Among its numerous doors, the door of forgiveness, the door of the assumption and the door of San Miguel, each with unique architectural details.









The temple has a series of buttresses and pinnacles that reinforce their structure and provide a solemn and majestic air. His robustness has allowed, over the centuries, the cathedral has resisted the passage of time, earthquakes and wars without losing its original essence.

An interior of unmatched beauty

When crossing the doors of the cathedral, the visitor is amazed by the grandeur of his interior. With A height of 37 meters In the central nave and a luminosity that filters through its medieval stained glass windows, the atmosphere is overwhelming.

The main altarpiecea masterpiece of Gothic and Renaissance art, is one of the greatest and most elaborate in the world. Created by Pedro Dancart and other artists, it is composed of 45 carved and golden panels that represent scenes of Christ’s life. They also stand out The Royal Chapelwhere the remains of Fernando III of Castilla rest, and The main chapelwith its impressive Renaissance dome.

Another of the treasures that houses the cathedral is Cristóbal Colón’s tomba bronze monument sustained by four heralds representing the kingdoms of Castilla, Aragon, León and Navarra. The presence of Admiral’s remains reinforces Seville’s link with the discovery of America.

La Giralda: Seville icon

One of the most characteristic elements of the Seville Cathedral is the Giralda, Your 104 -meter high bell tower. Originally, it was the alminar of the mosque built in the twelfth century by the pillows. After the Christian reconquest, the body of bells were added in the 16th century, crowned by the statue of Giraldillo, which symbolizes the triumph of the Christian faith.

Getting up to Giralda is a mandatory experience for any visitor. Unlike most European bells, It does not have stairs but 35 ramps that allowed access to horse. From the top, one of the most spectacular panoramic views of Seville is obtained.

An artistic and cultural reference

The Cathedral of Seville is not only an architectural reference, but also An epicenter of cultural and religious activityto. It celebrates important liturgical events throughout the year, among which the corpus Christi and Holy Week stand out, when the cathedral opens its doors to the 60 brotherhoods that take penance station between Palm Sunday and Sunday Resurrection.

Your file and treasure house An impressive collection of works of artwith paintings of great teachers such as Murillo, Zurbarán and Goya. In addition, its library keeps historical documents of incalculable value, including medieval manuscripts and trade records with America.

And despite the passing of the centuries, the Cathedral of Seville remains A testimony of the greatness of Spanish Gothic. Its impeccable state of conservation, thanks to constant restoration and maintenance work, make it a true legacy of humanity.