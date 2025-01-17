A large percentage of Spaniards work sitting in front of a computer. Although they may appear to adopt a correct posturethe reality is very different. In fact, offices are the places where people are most injured. stealthiest and most imperceptible possible.

Taking into account that a workeras a general rule, can spend between eight and nine hours sittingit is important to know how to sit correctlybecause it will not only avoid contractures, annoying pain and back problems in the long term, but it is also a way to increase productivity.

Step by step

To avoid muscle pain and fatiguewe must maintain absolutely all areas of the body in the following way, according to ‘Worker’s Hospital‘:

Neck : Always keep your gaze forward, avoiding bending your neck, the top of the screen should be at the level of your horizontal line of vision.

: Always keep your gaze forward, avoiding bending your neck, the top of the screen should be at the level of your horizontal line of vision. Shoulders : You should always keep them relaxed.

: You should always keep them relaxed. Elbows : Leave them supported and close to your body, maintaining an angle between 90° and 100°.

: Leave them supported and close to your body, maintaining an angle between 90° and 100°. Arms : do not finger with your arms suspended.

: do not finger with your arms suspended. Forearms : rest them on the desk, the chair you use must also have armrests.

: rest them on the desk, the chair you use must also have armrests. Dolls : They must be relaxed, aligned with the forearm, avoiding deviations or unnatural positions.

: They must be relaxed, aligned with the forearm, avoiding deviations or unnatural positions. Back : You must maintain its natural curvature and always rest it completely on the back of the chair.

: You must maintain its natural curvature and always rest it completely on the back of the chair. Hip : Maintain an angle of between 90° to 100°, with your thighs parallel to the ground.

: Maintain an angle of between 90° to 100°, with your thighs parallel to the ground. Knees : They should form an angle greater than 90°, avoid bending your legs at hip level.

: They should form an angle greater than 90°, avoid bending your legs at hip level. Feet : Keep them flat on the floor.

: Keep them flat on the floor. View: Every once in a while, do the exercise of looking at a distant point – for example, looking towards a window – for a few seconds, so you can relax your eye muscles.

To take into account

Now well, There are also jobs in which you are on your feet much of the time.. In them, the important thing is that the head is aligned with the shoulders and spine, avoiding leaning forward or arching your back. Also, keep your knees slightly bent. helps distribute weight and reduces stress on the legs.

As if that were not enough, choose shoes with cushioning, good support and non-slip soles. Also, do stretches that are simple during breaks, such as ankle rotations and back stretches. Finally, changes position regularly and take small steps to keep blood circulation active.