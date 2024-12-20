He nougat It is the Christmas sweet par excellence in Spain. There is no lunch or dinner worth its salt on these dates that is not accompanied by the traditional tray with a large assortment of nougat. The list of varieties is very extensive and ranges from the most traditional, such as the soft and hardeven the most innovative.

Like every year, the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) has chosen the best nougat from supermarkets. To carry out its study, the corporation has analyzed traditional soft and hard nougats.

How to rate a good nougat?

In this sense, the OCU points out that the high almond contenta dried fruit with a great contribution in proteins, fibers and heart-healthy fats, makes classic nougats a “highly recommended food from a nutritional point of view.”

However, points out the OCU, nougat is also a very caloric food due to its high content of honey, sugar and almond. In this sense, the organization insists on the importance of indicating where these ingredients come from, something that only appears in 19% of the nougats analyzed.









At the tasting, the panel of expert tasters from the OCU determined that 18 of the nougats deserved an “excellent”, while others were “really disappointing”, to the point that half of the tablets “failed” the demanding exam.

In this sense, the OCU recommends looking at the quality of the ingredients, based on factors such as the quality of the almonds and the roasting process, but not in the stamp or the price: “Just as there are nougats covered under the IGP Jijona seal that have not passed the tasting, there are also very expensive products, more than 60.83 euros/kg, that do not reach average quality.”

The best hard and soft supermarket nougats

The OCU has published its list of the best nougats in supermarkets. Within the category of hard nougatsthe OCU considers that the best is the brand Delaviudawhich contains 63% almonds and is preferred for its flavor and its good choice on the Healthy Scale.

A 250 gram tablet of this hard nougat, originating in the town of Sonseca (Toledo), costs 5.25 euros.

Delaviuda hard nougat



widower





On the other hand, the OCU highlights two white label hard nougats for their quality-price ratio. These are the nougat Aldi’s Christmas flower, with 63% almond, and the Alipende nougat from Ahorramás supermarketswith the same amount of almonds. The price of both nougats is around 2.50-3 euros.

Within the nougat category softthe best valued is the Jijona nougat from the 1880 brand, with 70% almondswhich stood out in both flavor and health, thanks to its good score on the Healthy Scale. This nougat has an average price of 41.96 euros/kg. The price of the tablet is 10.49 euros.

Jijona nougat from 1880



1880





Regarding the soft nougat with the best quality-price ratio, the OCU once again chooses the nougat Aldi Christmas Flowerin this case the soft variety, which contains 67% almonds. In this case, the tablet has a price of 2.19 euros.