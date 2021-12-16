CAR TESTThe Mercedes-Benz EQS relieves the electric driver. Thanks to the enormous driving range, the fear of empty batteries disappears. What remains is the pinnacle of comfort and safety.











Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 (523 hp/385 kW), from 154,949 euros

The first electric Mercedes was the EQC in 2019, but it was immediately beaten by the competition when it came to range and charging speed. With the EQS it appears that Mercedes has learned from the mistakes. This new top model has a driving range of up to 731 kilometers and even beats Tesla. Only with the loading speed some competitors come out better. The EQS charges at 200 kW, while Kia, Hyundai, Audi, Porsche and Tesla are moving towards 250 kW. At the same time, there is a lot left with which this Mercedes does set the tone. Like the comfort: no other electric car bounces as wonderfully as this Mercedes. And that comfort has been implemented in detail, such as in the super soft cushions at the headrests.

The 5.22 meter long EQS is big, but has an amazingly short turning circle. Thanks to the steering rear wheels. And its size leads to a large luggage compartment and a lot of seating space, including in the rear seat.

The fact that the EQS is a contemporary car is proven by the fact that the front cover cannot be opened. In a front fender is a cover with filling opening, so that you can top up the windshield washer fluid yourself at most.

Visually the most impressive is the (optional) hyperscreen: a gigantic display that sets a record and extends over the full width of the dashboard. It even offers the co-driver his own screen.

The super quiet and fast EQS sits firmly on the road, but is smooth to ride. More than 350 sensors monitor the safety of the occupants. It’s a pity that all that indulgence is reserved for only a few: for an EQS you pay at least around 120,000 euros. Although a cheaper version equipped with fewer batteries has also been announced.

Plus

+ Breakthrough in range.

+ Unprecedented comfort.

+ Unique, huge display.

min

– Priceless for many.

– Not the fastest charger.

– No luggage space in the front.

Conclusion

With the EQS, Mercedes-Benz returns as the king of technology. While mistakes were still made with the first electric model, the EQC, the EQS now definitely leaves the competition behind. This is undisputedly the best electric car of the moment.

Additional test notes

The currently cheapest version of the EQS has a range of 731 km, while the most expensive version, such as the test car, has a range of 652 km. With these numbers, Mercedes mercilessly beats the Teslas of the moment.

The luggage compartment is 610 liters up to (with the rear seats folded) 770 liters.

Unfortunately, a frunk is missing: you have no extra luggage space in this electric car.

Mercedes-Benz navigation has been suffering from Here’s maps for a while now. The digital maps of that supplier often miss the mark. Example: whoever wants to go to Utrecht from The Hague via the highway, will not immediately be sent to the A12. Instead, Here first navigates in the direction of The Hague Center (Utrechtsebaan), where you are asked to take an exit and turn around.

The co-driver’s screen offers the same infotainment menu that is normally found in a central screen. From next year, Mercedes hopes that there will be legal approval to also be able to watch a film or TV on that co-driver’s screen, while the driver is not distracted by it. Technology that does not allow you to watch a film from the side has already been applied by Jaguar Land Rover.

The mood lighting, which has been fitted in the car with thin LED lines, among other things, is beautiful and stylish.

The EQS appears to be exceptionally streamlined: a CW value of 0.20 was achieved in the wind tunnel and this Mercedes also sets a record.

The car has a 108 kWh battery pack. Charging is done with 11 kW (AC) and 200 kW (DC). The bottom line is that it takes about 10 hours to charge from 10 to 100 percent with a normal charging connection (AC). With a fast charger (DC) it goes from 10 to 80 percent in 31 minutes.

As always, don’t dwell on the promised range, not even with this electric car. Yes, the EQS can go 652 kilometers. Under ideal conditions. But if you drive almost exclusively on the highway (hell for electric cars), that range can be limited to about 400 kilometers. This was also apparent during this test.

With the EQS and S-Class, Mercedes-Benz has been the first car manufacturer to receive permission from the United Nations for long-term driving without hands on the wheel. From next year, at speeds of up to 60 kilometers per hour, the driver will be able to drive hands-free and shop online, watch a film or answer emails on the central screen.

In practice, the speed limit means that the system can at most be used in traffic jams or during road works, because under other circumstances you are obliged to drive faster on a highway. For the time being, hands-free driving will also only be permitted on a limited number of German highway sections: each country must decide individually whether and where it is allowed. It is currently banned in the Netherlands.

The EQS is for sale from 118,891 euros. Then you get the 450+ (333 hp/245 kW) with the Luxury Line trim level. The 580 (523 hp/385 kW) has been tested and is listed from 154,949 euros in the price list. It has four-wheel drive as standard. The test car also has the AMG Line trim level, which brings its price to 157,369 euros. And it is enriched with a number of options: rear-axle steering (1573 euros), fire extinguisher (145.20 euros), active mood lighting (713.90 euros), walnut interior parts (3267 euros), comfort package doors (automatic operation thereof, but not remotely). , 3085.50 euros), a Premium Plus package (6655 euros) and 21-inch alloy wheels (302.50 euros). With all this, the total price of the tested car comes to 173,110 euros.

