The rise in the price of electricity or fuel has caused many families to have to save. There are many ways to try to lower the price of bills, such as using energy-saving light bulbs or changing your old windows for ones that insulate better.

It is possible to save if you have high-efficiency appliances. For this reason, many families consider stopping using secondary appliances such as the dishwasher or the dryer. Although this may not be the best solution because more water is spent scrubbing by hand. According to a study, washing with a dishwasher helps save more water.

Even if you have a dishwasher at home, for certain objects it is more advisable to wash by hand. There are kitchen utensils that, due to their size or composition, do not fit in the appliance or are simply not suitable for this appliance. It may be the case of antique vases or kitchenware for the most special occasions that is decorated or made of a delicate material.

The best dishwasher, according to the OCU



The Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) has analyzed several dishwashers that serve both to put in the appliance and to scrub by hand. The best valued by the OCU is the ‘Extra Hygiene Eucalyptus de Fairy, which has been placed at the top of the ranking thanks to its high quality. It has a score of 87 out of a total of 100 with five stars for efficiency, cleaning and finishing of dishes. It is also sustainable and suitable for not harming the environment. You can find this dishwasher in most stores for a price of 2.89 euros.

A white-label product has also crept into a very high position on the list on this list. It is a detergent for washing dishes by hand sold in Aldi supermarkets. The detergent is from the white brand Esselt and the OCU has included it in the ‘Master Purchase’ category with 80 points out of a total of 100. In addition, it is one of the cheapest, since it costs 1.41 euros .

The OCU especially highlights this Aldi brand product for its value for money, but the Fairy Extra Hygiene Eucalipto dishwasher detergent stands out as the best valued for the rest of quality terms.