There are many who consider that Spain is one of the best countries in the world. Everyone who visits him highlights his good weatherits impressive natural landscapes, its culture, its history and its gastronomy.

Another of the most valued aspects of the national territory is its lifestyle. This makes it the ideal place to find the stability between work and leisure.

A study made by cvapp has revealed what is the perfect city for develop a balanced coexistence model. This destination stands out above the rest “for its quality of life, its job and salary opportunities and its economic accessibility.” The best city in Spain to live, according to a study The analysis prepared by cvapp indicates that Toledo occupies the first position in the ranking of the best cities in Spain to achieve balance between work and personal life. The reasons are indicated in the report.





Hours worked : 151 hours per month (34.7 hours per week), below the national average. This allows you to enjoy your free time more.

Cost of living : accessible housing and a reasonable cost of living. It is an ideal city for families and remote workers.

Culture and climate : With 282 days of sunshine a year, Toledo invites you to explore its historic center and enjoy outdoor activities.

Proximity to Madrid: Located just 30 minutes by high-speed train, Toledo combines tranquility with quick access to the capital, offering the best of both worlds. The best cities in Spain to balance work and personal life, according to a study Although Toledo leads this list, the study mentions other cities in Spain It also allows citizens to achieve that balance between work and personal life. 1 Toledo: the best city in Spain to live. 2 Merida: offers one of the lowest costs of living in the country and a wide variety of cultural and leisure activities. 3 Seville: combines a vibrant cultural life, a warm climate and a growing work environment. 4 Alicante: stands out for its sunny climate and relaxed lifestyle 5 Victoria: has earned a reputation as one of the greenest and most sustainable cities in Europe. Cvapp emphasizes that quality of life is a key factorespecially due to the “rise of remote employment.” «Many professionals are no longer as dependent on hours worked, salaries or local job opportunities. Instead, They look for a pleasant climate, many days of sun and a variety of activities», he explains.

