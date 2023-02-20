The best bread to eat to lose weight and fight diabetes exists. That’s what it is

The bread at the table is the food that never fails, above all, it accompanies our dishes, snacks, giving us that sense of satiety which for some translates into extra kilos on the scale and high blood insulin values. For those who do not want to give up the pleasure of eat breadthere is a project that a group of researchers from the King’s College London, together with the Quadram Institute’s Food Experimentation and Research Center in Norwich. Here is their invention.

READ ALSO: Here’s where to buy cricket flour bread in Italy in Turin

Here’s what’s the best bread for weight loss and keeping blood sugar levels low

The food study authored by King’s College and the Quadram Institute, recently published by the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition and also citing foodculture.tiscali, shows how the use of bread made with cellular chickpea flour instead of that of wheat increases the sense of satiety, it helps regulate the hormones that interact with digestion and transmit the feeling of fullness, and helps keep insulin and blood sugar under control. We already know the nutritional properties of chickpeas and other legumes, where does the turning point come from then? From the production technique of this bread. Many of the benefits found from these foods are due to the fibrous structure of the legumes themselves, but this time the grinding does not take place in the traditional way, but leaving the chickpea cells whole.

As does the organism react to the ingestion of this bread? With a 30% increase in satiety and a 40% reduction in blood sugar. This is due to the slower degradation of starch in the cellular meal during digestion. In a nutshell: you eat less but you feel fuller and avoid hypercholesterolemia, high blood sugar and the onset of type 2 diabetes.



Subscribe to the newsletter

