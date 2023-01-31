Large families have aid and discounts on different services such as public transport, the university, museums, etc. This recognition is granted by each of the autonomous communities. Therefore, the requirements and the procedure to apply for the title are different. In some it is granted after 3 children, while in others you cannot request the title until the child’s fourth. Although there are advantages that large families from all over the country can take advantage of.

This benefit is included in the new law for domestic workers, which improves the conditions of this group of workers. Thus, they will have the right to contribute to Social Security and will be able to access unemployment and other benefits when they become unemployed. The people who request their service must register these workers for the domestic service and, if the other party so requires, formalize the labor agreement with a written contract. This contract, which can be downloaded online, will be mandatory in

The contribution to the Special System for Household Employees is made according to the simplified payment system, which implies that the contribution will be paid and collected ex officio by the General Treasury of Social Security. In the case of large families, they have a 45% bonus, in which case, the 20% quota reduction on the business contribution for common contingencies will not apply, but the 80% bonus on the business contribution for unemployment and Salary Guarantee Fund. This reduction is not new but it does have an expiration date. Until March 31, 2023 they will be able to take advantage of this advantage. Although Social Security explains that the bonuses for hiring caregivers in large families that were being applied on April 1, 2023 will remain in force until the date of discharge of the caregivers who give them the right to them.

Once that date passes, it is expected that a new quota bonus will be established, based on certain patrimony and income requirements of the family or cohabitation unit.