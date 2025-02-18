The ‘Slow Fashion’ Spanish bets on sustainability. One of the firms that bets on tradition and crafts consciously is Skfk, because it has a vision that uses sustainability and art since its inception in the 90s. Of course, it is its recognition with Gots certificates, which They cataloged it as the first fashionable brand Certified Fair Trade® in Spain.

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of Skfk in The last days of Madrid is fashion, the Basque firm has exposed a 10 -shirt capsule collection in a ‘pop up’ in the emblematic neighborhood of Salamanca. It is an early presentation that will subsequently lead to Paris Fashion Week to expose their essence based on crafts and sustainability.

From the Basque Country, its contemporary designs are expanding and They are winning an important position in the international fashion industry. Specifically, between the new pieces, which will take one of the most important international vanguard Spain.

The collection is named after Orekatranslated into Spanish as ‘balance’. In this way, they were inspired by the harmony of sports courts and trinquetes architecture. In other words, a synergy between contemporary modernity and tradition.

Art, fashion and culture

SKFK capsule collection @MadrididesModa_Oficial | Instagram

Worth mentioning, this work too It was a collaboration with artists who contributed the ideas to project garments inspired by different paintings. Grems, Patpat, Ana Jarén, Laura Varsky, Mai & Jabi, Virassamy, Jack Usine, Ariadna Chez, Stéphaine Caillaud and Jack Usine, were the painters who made a shirt with Skfk.

The most outstanding garments we have been able to appreciate, have been made with Colorful prints, geometric shapes, balanced compositions and abstract illustrations.





Skfk equipment @MadrididesModa_Oficial | Instagram

Undoubtedly, for this season they continue to embrace part of their origins of the brand, which has always been redefining the design through the ‘Street Art’ and the manufacturing processes ‘Eco Friendly’. Likewise, creativity is one of the fundamental pillars that, in parallel, seek to express personal stories behind each model.

