The US magazine “The Atlantic” crushes the Maneskin

From the USA comes a resounding slating for Maneskin: the Italian band, in fact, was harshly criticized by the magazine The Atlantic.

In an editorial by Spencer Kornhaber, entitled “This is the rock band that should save Rock and Roll?”, the journalist casts some doubts on the rise of the Italian group.

“Is the Maneskin popularity an accident or is it a sign of a deeper shift in mainstream tastes?” reads the article.

“Certainly Maneskin make music with very bold ingredients,” writes Kornhaber according to which Rush!the first album largely in English to be released today, Friday 20 January, “strongly demonstrates that in reality the charm of the band is not their music”.

According to the author, in fact, the proposed songs seem “imitations of groups such as the pop and rock band jet“ while some texts are “timid attempts to shock and cause annoyance”.

“Maneskin’s songs are clearly recycled, so blatantly mediocre, so much so that the idea of ​​the group igniting a culture war between rock and pop – and with it, stereotypes about fact and falsehood, passion and product – seems at best tragic ” it still reads.

The journalist, therefore, points out that the rise of Maneskin in the current musical landscape demonstrates how rock “can explode in the same way that Disney’s melodies can. All it takes is a memorable TV show”.