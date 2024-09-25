Many people who could not count on the possibility of getting a job being hired by a company in the United States They decided to resort to other options to earn a living, and thus, more and more people are joining working as Uber drivers.

According to the criteria of

Obviously, This varies depending on the number of hours each driver works with the application and the demand for trips they have. during that time slot, but all studies have concluded that the figure exceeds that amount every twelve months, which may be surprising to many people.

Another important factor to take into account to figure out how this amount is reached is the rates in relation to the area in which each driver worksand special dates such as holidays, in which those who work earn more and manage to increase the amount of their salary at the end of the month or year.

Uber was a salvation for the veteran Photo:iStock Share

Which states earn the most as an Uber driver?

As mentioned above, Each state may have a different rate for Uber driversand those who live in areas with high rates can be economically benefited: for example, according to the site Salary, New York is the state where you earn the most as an Uber driver, with US$45,944 per year on average.

Meanwhile, other states that stand out among the top of the list are: Massachusetts with an amount of US$42,273, New Jersey with US$42,265, California with US$41,675 and finally Washington, with a salary of US$40,946. The rest of the states tend to hover around the average mentioned above.

In contrast, The state where you earn the least money per year as an Uber driver According to the study carried out by the aforementioned site Wyoming is second with US$33,444, followed by Mississippi with US$33,876..