The sequel titled Everybody 1-2-Switch! It surprised everyone, it was a game we didn’t expect to be announced. This is not to say that it is a bad game, in fact its predecessor is a very fun title when you have friends near you to play it, and this new installment adds the possibility of increasing the number of players, up to a hundred!

The theoretical thing is that it has a better rating than the original game and, yes. At least the users generated a better rating for Everybody 1-2-Switch! But specialized criticism does not seem to think the same way, generating an average of 57 points on Metacritic. 1-2-Switchthe predecessor, finished with an average 58 points.

The highest ratings were generated by The Games Machine, GameSpew and Vandal, while the lowest were from the portals: Hardcore Gamer, IGN and Metro GameCentral.

Everybody 1-2-Switch! It has been available for Nintendo Switch since June 30 for around $700 Mexican pesos. You can read our review of the game here.

Via: Metacritic