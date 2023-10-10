It is highly probable that in recent days you have come across the face of an acquaintance or a famous person on social networks, in the style of an American yearbook from the 1990s. All are photos generated with EPIK, an application that in a few days it has become the most downloaded on all mobile devices. With a light blue background, dressed in cheerleaderglasses to appear a more intellectual style of a student or a basketball uniform typical of the most athletic ones at the institute, these images made with artificial intelligence (AI) are sweeping networks, so much so that someone set out to experiment even with the face of the acting President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez.

The application, developed by South Korean company Snow has experienced a total of 92.3 million downloads since it was launched in August 2021, the majority of them in Asian countries, according to data from Apptopia. However, in recent weeks it has also become popular in the United States and Europe, thanks to the TikTok viral train known as the #YearBookChallenge, in which celebrities such as Chanel, Laura Escanes or Lola Indigo. However, the popularity of the application has reopened the debate about the safety of this type of tools, which work with AI and which appropriate the data and faces of their users, especially after a group of teenagers have been victims of deepfakes pornographic videos made and spread by their schoolmates.

The operation of this new application is very simple. After installing it you have to look for the effect yearbook (yearbook in English) and upload between 8 and 12 selfies so that the AI ​​can generate the photos with the desired effect. The service is not free in any case – you have to pay 3.99 euros if you want the images in 24 hours or 6.99 euros to have them in two hours – and before starting it is necessary to accept the terms of use and privacy policy. It is not even possible to open the app without first giving consent for the company to collect, store and process the “facial image to provide features, content and editing experiences.”

The lawyer expert in digital communication Borja Adsuara explains that the app —which works in a similar way to FaceApp, the Russian mobile program that ages faces and became popular in 2019— presents two problems regarding the privacy of its users. On the one hand, its headquarters are outside the European Union, which makes it difficult to comply with Community legislation on data requests (the most demanding in force in developed countries). The same company acknowledges that it uses users’ photos to “help us develop, deliver, test and improve the application”, and that it collects information from the telephone device even when the application is not being used. app, but is active in the background. “The danger is not so much that other people can do horrible things with your face, as was the case with Almendralejo, but rather what the company can do with your data,” Adsuara emphasizes. “But since the result of this filter is cool, people don’t care, because they don’t see direct dangers for themselves.”

In reality, the conditions of use of the application leave complete freedom to transfer user data to third parties, which the company maintains for three years or until the profile is closed. For example, in the section that reports on the “exchange and disclosure of information to third parties” it talks about the sale of usage and geolocation information. “We may share your information with companies or organizations connected or affiliated with Snow,” it continues, later adding that this data may be transferred to “a subsidiary or third party in the event of any reorganization, merger, sale, joint venture, assignment, transfer or other disposition of all or part of the business.”

