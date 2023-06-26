The market for America has been complete chaos. The club took about a month to get a coach and the reality is that they have not even been able to sign some of the options that were a priority. Now, under the command of the squad is André Jardine, who will seek to demonstrate his validity on the field, however, it will not be easy, because until further notice the Brazilian will play with many absences and last but not least without signings, except Kevin Álvarez.
More news about America
Despite the fact that they will arrive late, the board of directors has promised the coach that there will be reinforcements, and some of them will surely be foreigners, since with the departures of Roger Martínez, Federico Viñas and Pedro Aquino, a gap has been opened for it. That being the case, Julián Quiñones’s option is reactivated, the striker is very much to the coach’s liking, and he is also an obsession on the part of the board of directors and Atlas is with the door open to sell its star.
Sources confirm that the movement has started, and the club in the country’s capital is already in talks with both Julián’s agent and Grupo Orlegi, the company that owns the Colombian letter. There is optimism within America in being able to close the Quiñones firm, beyond the fact that this has just begun and everything is far away. The price that the Atlas team establishes for its striker is no less than 10 million dollars, a figure that could set records in the history of the eagles.
#arrival #Julián #Quiñones #America
