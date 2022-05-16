At present, if there is something that everyone carries with them when they leave home, it is the mobile. In addition to feeling connected carrying the mobile phone with you, the aim is to make you feel safe. The Civil Guard recalls on its social networks a simple application that can help you in an emergency. This is the ‘AlertCops’ mobile application, with it you can send a geolocated security alert to the Police and the Civil Guard. You just have to download the application on your mobile and you will have the peace of mind that you can report an incident at any time.

‘AlertCorps’ is free and can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or Apple Store app. It has several functions, including a button to alert of a case of gender violence. The rest of the functionalities of this tool are explained on the website of the Ministry of the Interior.

This Home Office app has revamped its registration process to make it easier and more intuitive. Users who download the application will have easy access through a guided and informative registration process. It is no longer necessary to include your ID or passport number to access.

The functions of the application can be customized according to three levels of security, improving the user experience and privacy parameters. New users will be able to register by accessing it only by identifying themselves only with their name and surnames and accepting the corresponding terms and conditions. In addition, its functions can be customized by choosing between three different security modes: high, medium and low.

1.Chat



If you are a victim or witness of a crime, you can contact the Police or Civil Guard through the chat of this application, send photos and videos and you will get an immediate response.

2. Localized ads



Depending on the area in which you are, receive citizen security notices to be aware and collaborate with the state security forces and bodies.

3. Guardian



You can share your position with yours or with the rescue services. In an emergency your location will be faster and more accurate.

4.SOS button



This option allows you to send an immediate warning to teams with your location and a 10-second audio of what is happening. It offers reinforced protection for vulnerable groups: it instantly notifies the nearest police forces for urgent attention. This functionality is intended to reinforce the protection of two specific groups: victims of gender-based violence and health personnel. They will only have to press this button repeatedly 5 times in less than 6 seconds without having to access the app, since this button will be accessible from the home screen of your mobile.

This application also allows other types of specific alerts such as:

An alert that allows the security forces to be notified of cases of owners, neighbors or any other user who detects a case of illegal occupation of real estate. In this way, they can immediately bring the facts to the attention of the National Police and Civil Guard.

This application includes an alert to report crimes of animal abuse, which will allow any user to immediately and discreetly notify the National Police and Civil Guard of these types of events. The objective of the animal abuse functionality is to offer citizens a quick and effective option to alert, from their mobile devices, about this type of criminal act.