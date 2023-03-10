A letter who claims to be from Gulf cartelaccused of kidnap four Americans and kill two of them in Matamorossays the gang turned over its own responsible members to authorities.

In a letter obtained by the AP agency, through a Tamaulipas state police source, the criminal group “Los Escorpiones” of the Gulf Cartel apologized to the residents of Matamoroswhere the Americans were kidnapped, the Mexican woman who died in the cartel shootout, and the four Americans and their families.

We have decided to hand over those directly involved and responsible for the events, who at all times acted under their own decision and lack of discipline,” the letter says, adding that these individuals had gone against the rules of the cartel, which include “respecting the life and well-being of the innocent.

The killings of the Americans drew National Guard troops and a team of Army special forces on patrols that "heat up the plaza" in narco terminology, said Mexican security analyst David Saucedo.

It is very difficult at this time for them to continue working in terms of selling drugs on the street and moving drugs to the United States; they are the first to be interested in closing this chapter as soon as possible, Saucedo said.

A photograph of five men tied upside down on the pavement accompanied the letter, which the source shared with The Associated Press on the condition that they remain anonymous because they were not authorized to share the document.

State officials did not immediately publicly confirm that they had new suspects in custody.

Another state security official said that Five men were found tied up inside one of the vehicles that authorities they had been looking for, along with the letter. That official also spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the case.

The cousin of one of the victims said his family feels "very good" knowing that Eric Williams, who was shot in the left leg, is alive, but is not accepting any apology from the cartel they accuse of kidnapping the Americans.

It’s not going to change anything about the suffering we go through, Jerry Wallace told The Associated Press on Thursday. Wallace, 62, called on the US and Mexican governments to better address cartel violence.

Last Friday, the four Americans crossed into Matamoros from Texas so one of them could have cosmetic surgery . Around noon, they were shot in the center of Matamoros and then put in a pickup truck. A Mexican woman, Areli Pablo Servando, 33, was also killed, apparently by a stray bullet.

Another friend, who remained in Brownsville, called police after being unable to reach the group that crossed the border Friday morning.

Brownsville Police Department spokesman Martin Sandoval said Thursday that officers followed protocol when checking local hospitals and jails after receiving missing persons reports.