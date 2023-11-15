Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 1:18 p.m.



The luck of having us, taking care of us and, above all, valuing us. That is the essence conveyed by the official announcement of the 2023 Christmas Lottery, which was launched this Wednesday morning. Like every year, the presentation of the ‘spot’ causes great expectation and marks the countdown to the celebration of the most anticipated draw. It will be December 22 when the children of San Ildefonso unite the entire country with their song.

On this occasion, we have chosen a story that governs everyday life: stress and hustle. Feelings that easily connect with a good number of participants in this event, who will be able to feel reflected in Bea’s story during the three minutes that the advertising campaign lasts. Remember that you can find a number of the Extraordinary Christmas Draw in LA VERDAD.

A wish repeated ad nauseam



The story is based on a young woman who is tasked by her father with acquiring a tenth the day before the event is held. As usual, upon arriving at the administration she sees a queue that reaches the surrounding streets. Reason why she decides to continue her day and return at another time of the day. However, as the hours go by, the to-do list intensifies with various calls: her mother instructs her to buy a Christmas gift and, shortly after, her sister joins in, instructing her to reserve a table for 17 people.

At the end of the workday, Bea returns home collapsed, forgetting about her father’s assignment. That night, with the sales deadline already closed, her father contacts her to ask about the ticket she has chosen. It is then that the protagonist realizes that she has forgotten to make her purchase due to the immensity of orders that she had pending that day. A situation that frustrates her to the point of uttering a devastating request: “I wish everyone would disappear!”

They say that at Christmas all dreams come true. So it was. When the alarm clock rings, the young woman finds herself immersed in an atypical scene: the streets were empty and the subway looked completely free. A situation that she takes advantage of to enjoy a sabbatical day between shopping, popcorn and works of art. However, the fun ends soon.

Loneliness and longing begin to take their toll on the protagonist, who tries to locate her father by phone without success. She has disappeared, just as she had begged. There is no one, she is completely alone. Back home, she comes across an open administration, so she decides to go to the window to make the purchase that she had not previously made. At that time, in theory, sales were already closed, but the characteristic magic of this season made an appearance again, allowing the young woman to get a combination.

He then returns home with the ticket in his possession. As expected, she was deserted. However, Bea places the tenth on the kitchen table, and, devastated, she goes to bed. Like many other followers, she wakes up the next morning to the traditional chant of the children of San Ildefonso. Everything had returned to normal: the sidewalks were crowded again and her house was a little more crowded.

When he gets to the kitchen, he runs into his father, who is following the live broadcast of the draw. A meeting in which he takes the opportunity to apologize for her behavior and confirm that they have a number with which to tempt fate. After melting into a hug, the father sends a message that reflects the essence of December 22: “The tenth is for this, to be together.” A moving confession that culminates with the motto of the Christmas Lottery advertisement itself: “There is no greater luck than having us.”