With the arrival of the new year and the dreaded January slope, hopes are renewed with the El Niño Lottery. An event that has already started the countdown to its imminent arrival. Thus, while the schoolchildren of San Ildefonso warm up their voices to put melody to the draw, the traditional announcement has already come to light with a forceful message: «We all deserve a second chance. This January 6, give it to your dreams.

A slogan that enhances the value of luck, illusion and above all, fortune. And it is that since its inception, this raffle lives in the shadow of the Christmas Lottery. The great prizes that flood the entire country with millions on December 22, submerge those of January 6 in the background, which distribute notoriously lower amounts. Even so, it is a new opportunity to uncork the champagne and toast with your loved ones that luck has been on your side this 2023.

For this campaign, a family scene set in a Christmas decoration has been chosen. In the warmth of the home, two parents tell the story of their first date to their daughter. An encounter that was marked by misfortune, but whose odyssey did not prevent a new opportunity from illuminating a relationship that has lasted to date. Thus, in about 30 seconds, the protagonists reveal the importance of love and commitment. A love that will unite the couple even more on January 6. For half an hour, the tension and the nerves on the surface of the skin will shine before the sweet song of the children of San Ildefonso who will give the finishing touch to the festive season.

Nine days, that is the wait that marks the calendar to savor fortune. Meanwhile, the heat of the reunions and the frenzy of the Christmas celebrations liven up the expectation. Where the delay is also noticeable is in the administrations. Between the swing of the lucky ones on the 22nd and the far-sighted buyers on the 6th, the capacity is full at times. From LA VERDAD you can locate your Lotería del Niño numbers to find out where the five figures with which you want to tempt luck are hidden.

With the countdown already underway, a day takes shape in which, with a roscón on the table and gifts in hand, the magic of Christmas comes to an end. A January 6 that will make a group smile especially: a circle of people who trusted in “second chances” and who, thanks to that longing for hope, will start 2023 on the right foot.