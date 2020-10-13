The new Second Division B arrives to put all the long-term projects on the ropes. That they tell Gerard Piqué, who aims to reach professional football, but that see in the new format a mousetrap in which you cannot make a single mistake. Of course, the central Barcelona and his trusted men have worked so that the team is at the top. To begin with, from the media function, with the president more involved than ever in social networks and even in interviews. In a chat with the futbolcatalunya.com portal, he confirmed that the great goal for this year is to reach LaLiga SmartBank: “Yes, that’s the idea and the bet. The Catalan group of Second B is the highest level and this should mean that each year one or even two teams will go up, this year Sabadell has risen, to see if Andorra and some more will also go up next year. “

Piqué, in turn, commented that the new format seems “difficult to understand at first” and that forces you not to fail. Be that as it may, experienced footballers such as Marc pedraza, former of Mallorca in First; men with stripes like Isma Cerro; and promising young people to give a spark point to the staff as in the case of Marc Aguado or Álex Pastor. For the moment, the preseason invites optimism. Nacho Castro’s men have added four wins and two draws in eight games. All despite the fact that the coronavirus has crossed his path. Three footballers have tested positive and, fortunately, they have not infected their colleagues. It seems that they do not arrive to play the first day, which will be played this next Sunday in the field of Llagostera.

Public outreach

When Messi’s burofax was made public, in the midst of an informative whirlwind full of pessimism for the Blaugrana fans and that caused a division between the sectors related to the captain and those defenders of the management of the board, many expected Gerard Piqué to pronounce. In another time, the central was a regular on social networks and has always been brave when it comes to standing before the media and giving his vision about the situation of his own. This summer, however, has remained on the sidelines of the Blaugrana news and his activity has been based on supporting the other club of his loves, the Andorra.

It’s been a long time since Piqué opted for the management of a modest club and the objective was raised that the anthem of the Champions sounded in the Principality. The start was impeccable, with the promotion to Third from Regional and the purchase of the Second Division B place. Since then, Andorra has been losing media momentum after a great year in which the feat of promotion was not achieved. Nobody said it was easy. The bronze category does not understand fame or budget. It is going down to the mud, fighting face to face and dreaming that the results will accompany you. And so it was during the opening bars, when the club rode uptown with Gabri in command of operations.

The bad streak ended, which caused the dismissal of the coach, the close circle of Piqué, and the commitment to Nacho castro, a man with experience in the category who could provide the staff with sufficient resources to compete with a little more regularity. That was precisely the goal of the summer. While the past pulled on men with names and stripes like Miguel Palanca or Victor Casadesús, this has sought the strength of experienced men, mixed with the talent of youth.

Marc Pedraza, star signing

The name of Gerard Piqué it continues to be a strong weight when it comes to closing contracts. Marc pedraza (33) is a good example of this. In 2018-19, he had weight in the promotion of Mallorca to the First Division. In the elite he lost prominence. Last season he played in LaLiga Santander, although he only participated in 131 minutes. He also had no luck with the early elimination of the team in the Copa del Rey. Despite this, going down to Second B is a very drastic change. At 33, he has decided to travel to the neighboring country to be a leader in Andorra in search of promotion. Without a doubt, a media and exciting signing, waiting for performance.

Isma Cerro has been another arrival of aúpa. Unlike the veterans and youngsters that Andorra is used to signing, the 25-year-old footballer is in his sporting maturity and has had recent experiences in LaLiga SmartBank. Further, his time at the Real Madrid quarry, where he played in the Youth League and was an important player, is another endorsement that justifies your hiring. He arrives free and he will safely take one of the attack posts. He is skilled, manages both legs well and can play for both wings, as a hitch or even as a center forward.

They have not been the only ones to arrive. Alex Pastor (20), from the Sampdoria quarry; Martí Vila (21), of the Depor; Y Pau Martinez (19), from Espanyol, mark the claw of youth. Of another subsidiary, Zaragoza, signs assignment Marc Aguado, already debutant with the first team. David Ballarín (22) and Sergi Highlander (20) arrive from Ejea and Sant Andreu respectively. Rubén Enri (22) departs as the most experienced young man. The veteran will put it David Martin, former Rayo Majadahonda and with almost 200 games in the category.

All, yes, come at zero cost. And it is that although Andorra manages a budget above the average (although far from the colossi of the category) it has focused on maintaining the block that played a notable role in the first year in Second B with Gerard Piqué in management. The team closed in ninth position in the table, with 41 points in their locker and eight from Cornellá, fourth. The descent, of course, was completely saved despite the downturn of recent dates.

A decisive year: Second, Second B Pro, relegation?

Second Division B faces possibly the most complex season in its history. And is that will have 102 teams and not 80, there will be groups and subgroups and a format that, for many, is difficult to understand. There is a certainty, yes. After its conclusion, four clubs will return to professional football, 40 will jump to a new category and the rest will suffer a kind of decline that is difficult to explain. Everything that is not going up will be going down.

The Segunda B Pro will become, from 2021-22, the third division of Spanish football. Therefore, the traditional Second B will be the fourth. That is, one less than today. Thus, ambitious projects, such as Andorra, can no longer sign satisfied for another year. They have an obligation to step forward and every mistake will be fatal. Look. Andorra started in fifth hierarchy, rose to fourth, but made a significant effort to rise directly to third *. Not being Second B Pro would imply returning to fourth, an idle to the idea of ​​reaching professionalism sooner rather than later.

* Understand as a hierarchical order within Spanish football and not as the name of the different categories.

Gerard Piqué’s commitment

Piqué’s football work, including his tennis business, they don’t allow you to be a regular president. He delegates responsibility to his henchmen, although he does not take his eyes off one of his most ambitious projects. Whenever you can, you stop by the facilities or by Prada de Moles to accompany your loved ones. If it is impossible, keep the phone active to worry about the day to day. Of course, transfers and sponsorships are accompanied by your signature. Remember his words: “People who know me know that I am very ambitious and today you may laugh. But I tell you that the Champions League anthem will sound in Andorra“It wasn’t a bluff.

In preseason the good omens have already been seen. The 0-1 victory against Sabadell, a Second team, was a shot of energy for the near future, although in the repetition it came out badly (3-1). The total balance is four wins, two draws and two losses, a plus to face the start from this weekend. Beyond what happens at the foot of the lawn, Piqué continues sponsoring, ‘showing off’ and sharing everything that passes through the Principality. On July 31, the Catalan group Els Catarres composed and sang the club’s anthem. Its owner exposed it to his almost 20 million followers.

Days later, the signing of Marc Pedraza was made official. Piqué, proud of the hiring, also wanted to share it through his Twitter account. “Wanting to see her in the field“he added to the presentation of the kits made by Andorra himself in his official profiles. Meanwhile, the club continues to grow on the networks. When the Barça center-back took control, they barely had a thousand followers. Now with more than 16,000. The important thing, football, will be seen from this October 18. In the year of glory, continuity or the abyss.

Template

Goalkeepers: Nico Ratti, Miguel Bañuz, Diego Huesca.

Defenses: Gaffoor, Adrià Vilanova, Álex Pastor, Borja Herrera, Martí Vilà, Miguel Loureiro.

Midfielders: Martí Riverola, Rai Marchán, Marc Pedraza, Marc Aguado, Héctor Hevel, Rubén Bover, Adrián Lledó.

Attackers: David Ballarín, Sergi Serrano, Isma Cerro, David Martín, Pau Martínez, Iker Goujon, Rubén Enri, Carlos Martínez and Víctor Casadesús.

Subgroup rivals

Andorra has been framed with Prat, L`Hospitalet, Badalona, ​​Barcelona B, Nàstic, Lleida, Espanyol B, Cornellà, Llagostera and Olot in Subgroup A of Group III. A priori his rivals are tall. Nàstic is one of the candidates for promotion, L’Hospitalet comes from an exciting promotion, Barça B is always of high potential … Cornellà and LleidaTeams with professional goals and that have been strengthened well in the summer, will also fight. Although it is difficult to predict what will happen, those of Nacho Castro start with options to get into the battle for promotion to the Second Division.