A study of work habits of Microsoft revealed how much time we spend answering emails and attending meetings and the number they discovered is, a little scary. It turns out that on average, two work days a week are devoted entirely to this pair of tedious activities.

The study considers millions of workers around the world and their use of applications from the suite Microsoft 365 one of the most used tools along with Google, Slack and Zoom in work activities.

The research found that 25% of all users spent an average of 8.8 hours a week reading and writing emails and 7.5 hours in meetings. And that we are not considering text messages or phone calls. All this adds up to 57% of office time, the remaining 43% is spent editing spreadsheets or creating PowerPoint presentations.

Additionally, Microsoft carried out a survey in which 31 thousand people from 31 different countries participated. All have complained about digital overload and how it affects productivity. They described having the sensation of being in two jobs at the same time all the time, since they have to fulfill the activities for which they were hired and the hours of communication and coordination with their colleagues.

While today’s technology theoretically makes it easy for workers to communicate, the reality is that everyone has a hard time keeping up. This is due to the overwhelming amount of messages, emails, calls, meetings and virtual commitments that are added to those in real life. Affecting the concentration of people during the working day.

Via: hypertextual

Editor’s note: Surely many of you feel reflected when reading these data. Definitely, the companies that manage to understand and solve this problem will be the ones that take an advantage in the market.