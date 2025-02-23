02/23/2025



Updated at 13: 54h.





The Germans have an appointment with the polls this February 23 and the red lines to the extreme right for experts begins to blur. The pulse of different European countries with Trump due to tariffs and ultra -right that gains strength in the continent are causing leaders to pay special attention to these early elections. AND The latest incidents registered in Germany and Austria starring foreigners could increase support for more radical options.

Experts wonder if you can stay orn sanitary cordon in front of the ultra -rightist Alice Weidel, Alternative leader for Germany (AFD), who has seen how support for his party was doubled with respect to the previous 2021 elections in which they obtained 10.4% of the votes.

The polls indicate that AFD shortens distances with first position with 22% of the votes, according to Insa, 20% for Allensbach or 21% for Ipsos. And if there is no last moment surprise will keep second place in the results.

However, Friedrich Merz has been blunt in the idea that he will not coalition with AFD. With regard to pacts, the combination that seems to show more future to form a government goes through A government pact between CDU and SDP. However, AFD is the party that has grown the most and the rise of the extreme right in Germany is unusual since World War II.









Hence, we analyze more closely the keys to your electoral program that It is presented with the motto “Time for Germany.” Migration is your star theme. They want to end the “asylum paradise in Germany” and harden the requirements for naturalization.

Economy

Among the claims of the AFD is to change the euro as a currency and return to the German frameworkalthough “maintaining the euro if necessary,” according to the Brandeburg State Political Education Center. It also promises to reduce income tax, consumption tax and companies tax. It also wants to suppress the CO2 tax and the real estate tax.

They want retain qualified workers “Doing everything within our reach to prevent” the migration of employees and companies abroad. And defend A subsidy only for German citizens and “legal EU”, and in the case of foreigners who have been used for ten years and pay social security.

Family

Advocate for A family only “made up of father, mother and children” and support them, with a state loan for the beginning of marriage. The Brandenburg State Political Education Center speaks in addition to a “return or forgation of contributions to pensions for 20,000 euros. And a child care subsidy until the third birthday for parents and grandparents.

Education

They talk about abolishing the chairs of Islamic theology in German universities. And that there is no Islamic instruction in schools. They also want to affect schools on issues such as marriage, couple and family cohesion. And reintroduce the preschool classes.

In turn ‘Le Grand Continent’ points out that more and more leaders of the AFD claim that World War II is reduced to a conflict against Stalinism, without the facts of Nazism should prevent one from being proud of Germany and His achievements.

Environment

They deny climate change. They seek to end the energy transition and abandon the climate policy of the Union. They advocate “cancel subsidies and financing programs for ‘climatic protection’ without substitution.” AND They defend the creation of new electric and nuclear power plants, and the import of Russian natural gas.

They intend to end the CO2 tax and “massively reduce” energy taxes. And lift the prohibitions to combustion engines and gas and oil heating

Defense, immigration and foreign policy

They want to talk about the European Union as a “federation of European nations” and a “economic community and European interests” (cooperation only in “genuine common interests”; otherwise, self -determination of member states). They also seek to build a European Defense Alliance with National Armed Forces that allow NATO to be distanced.

They speak of the reintroduction of compulsory military service and that they will not admit to Ukraine or in NATO or in the EU. And they want to align German interests with the relations of foreign countries such as China, USA or Russia.

AFD affects the need for stricter border controls and wants to stop asylum applicants at the border during the processing of their requests. And put in close relationship the reinforcement of restrictions in migratory themes with the internal security of the country.