The alternative ending of Terminator 2: Judgment Day I would have concluded the franchise in a very different way. Emerged from the success of the first film Terminator In 1984, James Cameron returned to his sci-fi franchise in 1991 to show what happened next. After surviving an attack by a Terminator A decade earlier, Sarah Connor had to protect her son John from another and stop the creation of skynet.

When T2 ends, the public was made to believe that the story was over and the Doomsday had been avoided. But this was nowhere near the truth. The success of the two films Terminator It meant it was only a matter of time before more films were made. Three sequels were made without Cameron’s direct involvement, each attempting to expand either John or Sarah’s story. Now, Cameron is back in Terminator: Dark Fatewhich gives a new turn to their lives after T2.

But none of this would have been possible if the alternative ending of T2. The franchise of Terminator couldn’t have continued this way with the alternate ending of Terminator 2.

This ending is narrated by Sarah Connor and confirms that the Doomsday never happened while a futuristic landscape looms. Now, 30 years in the future, Sarah reflects on her reaction that day as she sits in the park recording a message. She is watching an adult John, who became a United States Senator in this future, play with his daughter. This ending would have seen Terminator 2 conclude with a more optimistic mindset, but it would also have ended the franchise as we know it.

The franchise revolves around the Connors, with them trying to stop or prevent the Doomsday. But, all these stories would have already ended with this ending. There would be no way to continue Sarah’s story and John’s would be incredibly difficult to develop. Without him Doomsdaythe franchise Terminator would have to go in a completely different direction if future deliveries were made.

That being said, it’s possible that this alternate ending could have been better for the franchise in the long run. One of the biggest problems that future movies have had Terminator is to find a satisfying continuation of the story. As demonstrated by the poor box office performance of Terminator: Dark Fate (despite positive reviews), the films that came after T2 have damaged the public perception of the franchise.

The original films of Terminator They can still stand on their own two feet, but it’s become clear that audiences are already exhausted at this point. If the alternate ending had been kept, this would not be the case and the franchise Terminator It would be a short, contained and excellent series. Instead, Terminator 2: Judgment Day He left the door open for the franchise to continue and lose its way.

Via: Screen Rant

Editor’s note: I definitely would have liked the Hamilton and Schwarzenegger saga to end here. The universe of Terminator could have offered better spin-offs, including the series where Shirley Manson participated.