Coming from Montemorelos, New Lionthe ahuehuete that will replace the palm tree of Paseo de la Reforma He arrived in Mexico City on Monday aboard a tractor-trailer, reported the Ministry of the Environment (Headquarters).

The ahuehuete was sheltered in the Nursery Nezahualcoyotllocated in the town hall Xochimilcountil it is placed in the roundabout of nice streetnext Sunday, within the framework of the World Environment Day.

“It is a very young specimen, since the ahuehuetes live an average of 2,000 years,” said the agency, adding that it is 12 meters tall and 20 years old, while this type of tree reaches 40 meters, with a thick trunk. , as well as small and elongated leaves.

Prior to its placement, the floor of the gazebo must receive preventive treatment, with biologicals, in addition to improving the soil of the place through substrates that guarantee root development.

Along with the ahuehuete, another 123 specimens of this species were transferred to CDMX in a separate vehicle, after being donated by producers from Viveros Regionales and Los Encinos.

“One of 10 meters high, two of 8 meters, 20 of three meters, as well as 100 of 1.5 meters, which will remain in the Neza Nursery to complete their development,” Sedema detailed through an information card.