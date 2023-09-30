Long live love! Guido Lombardijournalist and presenter of the remembered program ‘Who wants to be a millionaire’and the Peruvian actress Sandra Bernasconi They joined their lives in a romantic, private and intimate ceremony. The number of people was quite small and the press was not invited. The fact came to light when actress Cécica Bernasconi, sister of the bride, shared photos and videos of the event.

How old is Guido Lombardi older than Sandra Bernasconi?

Guido Ricardo Lombardi Elías He was born in Tacna on December 9, 1949, that is, he is 73 years old, while Sandra Lucía Bernasconi Irurita He was born in Lima on September 15, 1966. That is, he is currently 57 years old. This means that Lombardi takes him almost 17 years to the actress.

Guido Lombardi and Sandra Bernasconi got married last weekend. Photo: Instagram Cécica Bernasconi

Who is Sandra Bernasconi?

Bernasconi Iruruta is a actress and producer. He took courses at the Miraflores Theater Club and at the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She produced theatrical works, such as: ‘Celular’, ‘A Doll’s House’, ‘Parte 2’ and ‘Three Versions of Life’. Furthermore, she has demonstrated her acting talent in the television series ‘Brave Love’.

The now married couple have not yet commented on their marriage. Sandra’s sister, Cécica, didn’t either.