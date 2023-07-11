In the richest countries in the world, the richer people are, the thinner they tend to be.

However, in Uganda, one of the poorest nations, where nearly half the people consume fewer calories than they need on a daily basis, excess body fat is often a sign of affluence and can help obtain bank credit, sheds new research in The American Economic Review.

Not surprisingly, where food is scarce, obesity serves as an indicator of wealth. However, the study also highlights that in poorer countries, information is also scarce, so Loan officers use whatever evidence they can find to make crucial business decisions.

Elisa Macchi, an assistant professor of economics at Brown University in Rhode Island, tested 238 loan officers at 146 financial institutions in the capital, Kampala. Macchi asked them to review applications from fictionalized potential borrowers whose photos were doctored to make them look thin or fat.

In Uganda, it’s common for people to include a photograph when submitting a loan application, and it can be a snippet of information a loan officer uses to decide whether to give an applicant a first interview, Macchi said.

She found that loan officers were more likely to rate applicants as more creditworthy and creditworthy when the obese version of the photo was attached.

“The value of obesity is large, equivalent to the effect of a 60 percent increase in the applicant’s self-reported income in the experiment,” or an additional asset such as car ownership, the study concluded.

Historically, corpulence was prized in parts of sub-Saharan Africa. Body fat was considered a sign of family wealth and a cultural ideal.

However, obesity has become an increasingly worrisome health risk on the Continent. The easy availability of cheap ultra-processed foods allows people to satisfy hunger without promoting overall health.

The World Health Organization and other international groups have begun working with Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania to develop programs and standards to promote healthy diets and exercise.

However, stereotypes and cultural associations often persist, such as the perception that fatness is a sign of wealth. But in the end, at least in the case of the loan officers in Uganda, facts trumped perception.

When more robust information was provided—such as the applicant’s income, endorsement, or occupation—lenders used it and the value of obesity fell.

“The good thing is that it is not so entrenched,” Macchi said.

Patricia Cohen

THE NEW YORK TIMES