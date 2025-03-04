Guarantee the road safety It is a responsibility that every driver must assume. It is not enough to drive prudence; It is also essential to be prepared for any unforeseen event that may occur during a trip.

To improve security and reduce risks in case of fault or accident, have a approved emergency light It has become essential. In fact, the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has established its Mandatory use from 2026replacing the traditional signaling triangles.

One of the best options available is the Help Flash 2.0an emergency light V16 that meets all DGT requirements. This device offers a visibility of up to a kilometer, ensuring that your vehicle is detected by other drivers in any situation. You can get it on Amazon for only 22.95 euros.

An emergency light approved by the DGT



This V16 device allows you to signal your vehicle in case of a road accident or breakdown. Angela Montañez | Help Flash





The Help Flash 2.0 is an improved version of its predecessordesigned to be more efficient and easy to use. Its operation is completely automatic: It is enough to place it on the car body and the light will begin to flash immediatelyemitting a visible signal from any angle, even in adverse weather conditions.

For comfort, it also allows manual activation, which makes it useful in different circumstances. Thanks to Its 360 ° design guarantees that other vehicles can detect your presence In time, avoiding accidents and improving security on the road.

This model works with an alkaline pile of 9V, which provides up to two and a half hours of autonomy in emergency mode. Besides, Incorporates a low battery warning systemensuring that it is always ready to be used when it really is needed.





Compact, resistant and versatile



One of the great advantages of the Help Flash 2.0 is its compact and light design, which allows it to save it without problems in the car glove compartment and always have it by hand. In case of emergency, It can be placed in seconds without leaving the vehiclereducing unnecessary risks on the road.

The device has IP54 and IK04 certificationswhich makes it resistant to water already impact, guaranteeing optimal functioning in any adverse climate or condition. Its flat base allows it to support it on varied surfaces, increasing its versatility.

In addition to the emergency light signal, Incorporates an additional white light that can be used as a flashlight. This extra function is especially useful to illuminate the inside of the car, check the engine or find objects in the dark.

Buying the Help Flash 2.0 is an intelligent decision for any driver who seeks to increase your road safety. Not only does the DGT regulations meet, but it is also safer and more efficient than the traditional signaling triangles, and for only 22.95 euros.

