Recycling plastics to obtain new materials and doing so in a more sustainable and economical way is possible, thanks to a new technology for chemical recycling of plastics with which reduces both time and energy cost by 50%.

The design is based on a reactor for the recycling process, the depolymerizationthrough the heat input through microwave heating through solid state systems. This allows the temperatures needed during the process to be reached, which range between 200 and 250 degrees Celsius, in a less time and through lower consumption. Specifically, it is estimated that this reduction is, at a minimum, at least 50% lower than any other conventional heating method.

This reactor, designed by Alberto Frisa, CIRCE researcher, and included in the doctoral thesis by the Polytechnic University of Cartagena (UPCT), represents an important advance in the circular economy to manage plastic waste in a more efficient and produce recycled materials with lower investments and more sustainable consumption. It is a system that has been shown to be applicable on a large scale.

Thus, the viability of chemical recycling is guaranteed thanks to the use of reactors that depolymerize the plastic material to recover the original monomers. Specifically, with this process, it is possible to reuse the monomers in the manufacture of new polymers, while preserving the properties as if it were a virgin material.

For now, the development of this research allows the use of the same system for the recycling of waste materials. polyamide (nylon) and polyurethane. Both are plastics that have an important value for industry and society, since they are present in home equipment, automobiles or construction materials.

The development also provides new solutions to ensure the resistance and safety of the equipment against wear and corrosion on the systems and materials required in the operation. With them, the limitations of this type of chemical heat input processes under pasteurized conditions on non-industrial scales are solved.

The design allows in turn considerably simplify the construction of this system and the integration into other processeswhile guaranteeing conditions of security as there are high pressures of up to 15 bars and corrosive conditions in the chemical recycling process.

The main innovations

Specifically, the microwave energy transmission process has been designed through different antennas to carry the radiation into the reactoreach operating at a different frequency and transmission power, apart from evaluating and optimizing their performance through computer simulation.

The development thus introduces two important novelties. One of them focuses on the combination of the resonant cavity and the container in the same volume, using a metallic material for the container, which contributes to improving the system durability.

The other innovation consists of integrating antennas as power applicator ports instead of traditional waveguides. This allows for greater flexibility in design as well as system dimensions.

In addition, a microwave reactor with four antennas emitting electromagnetic energy has been optimized, evaluating its operation through a simulation model that uses the finite element method (FEM) in the COMSOL Multiphysics software, coupling radio frequency physics and heat transfer.

Alberto Frisa Rubio’s thesis has been carried out in the context of the European projects ‘PolynSpire’ and ‘Plastice’, led by the CIRCE technology center. The service offered is classified as a business secret in accordance with the provisions of Law 1/2019, of February 20, on the protection of business secrets, and enjoys full legal protection. The thesis has been directed by researchers from the University of Malaga Ignacio Rodríguez Rodríguez and María Mercedes Campo Valera, who has had José Víctor Rodríguez as a tutor from the UPCT.