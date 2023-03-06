There are only a few coins and bills whose nominal value can reach thousands of pesos due to a printing or minting error, or because they are rare and unique pieces, for which collectors are willing to pay a significant amount of money.

So it happened with a coin of the Double eagle which in 2021 sold for 19.5 million dollars at a New York auction, whose face value is 20 dollars and never circulated by decision of President Franklin Roosevelt.

The same occurs with a 10 Mexican pesos coin minted in 2007, with an image of the Aztec calendar in the center and despite the fact that it appears normal at first glance, a user in Free market ensures that it has something that makes it different.

In the publication it is read that the metal graphite is inverted, that is, instead of pointing towards one direction, it is towards the opposite side, so it is asking for the amount of 300 thousand pesos.

However, there is no more in-depth description of the coin, the seller does not have enough deals to calculate his reputation, no guarantee is presented, and these are enough warnings not to make such a high investment.

Finally, we emphasize again that the best thing for both sellers and buyers is to go to a numismatic house where workshops are even given and you could get a good lesson on history.

However, you do not lose anything in searching through your belongings, to try to find some of these strange pieces that could sell for several thousand pesos on the internet or an auction house.