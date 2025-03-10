He Teruel City Council has approved the Municipal Employment Offer For 2025, within which a total of 38 places of which 22 are destined for career officials are going to be summoned, while the rest will be labor personnel.

The squares They will be summoned throughout this year and the exercise of 2026. At the moment, the first to leave are Four Local Police agent seats to reinforce the body template formed by more than 40 troops at the moment.

In addition, this increase in the endowment will facilitate the signing of the collaboration agreement between the Teruel City Council and the National Police to adhere to the integral monitoring system in case of gender violence (Viogén).

Career officials:

4 Technician of the General Administration

4 Places of General Administration

1 General Administration Assistant Square

4 Local Police agent seats

1 square of responsible for the party unit.

3 places of computer auxiliary technician of the Special Administration

1 Public Lighting Official Square of the Special Administration

1 Special Administration Brigade Officer of the Special Administration

2 operator places of the special administration’s cemetery service

1 Technical Architect Square

Fixed Labor Personnels are:

1 Superior Technician Plaza of Early Childhood Education

2 concierge seats

1 Sports Maintenance Conserje Square

2 social worker seats

2 social educator places

2 psychologist places

2 administrative assistants

2 seats of several services of various services (rural neighborhoods)

1 administrative square

1 PELES AND GARDEN SERVICE PEON