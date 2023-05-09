On April 26, a 21-year-old Colombian woman identified as Theresa N. shot at a minor under the age of 17, allegedly for being the ex-girlfriend of the woman’s current partner.

The event occurred in the municipality of Corregidora, in the state of Querétaro, and was recorded on security cameras. The young woman was detained by the authorities in Oaxaca.

According to the authorities’ report, Teresa approached the victim Mariana Pechir and struck up a friendship with her. When Pechir realized that this approximately 21-year-old woman was the ex-girlfriend of his current partner, decided to walk away.

After insisting on a dialogue, the Colombian and the Mexican met in the Puerta Real Fraccionamiento, where the Colombian shot Mariana Pechir, leaving her seriously injured.

The security cameras of the place were a key piece in finding the whereabouts of the Colombian woman who was in Oaxaca and was transferred to Querétaro, where she was charged with the crime of attempted murder.



After shooting the Mexican, the defendant today entered a food establishment and left the weapon with which she seriously injured her victim.

After knowing the facts, relatives and friends of the victim shared several photographs of the 21-year-old woman identified as Theresa N.in them you can see practicing sports and doing other activities.

A control judge determined the connection of the Colombian to the process for the crime of attempted homicide, with a precautionary measure of preventive detention and three months of complementary investigation.

Mariana Pechir He died on May 5, after fighting for nine days for his life at the General Hospital of Querétaro. The young woman’s family decided to donate her organs to help save other lives.

