If you have really paid attention, the most expensive caravan on Marktplaats may look familiar to you.

Summer is just around the corner, nice man! You are probably already planning where you want to go on holiday and how you are going to do it. So maybe it's already a bit late to buy very expensive things for your holiday, but in case it is: we have found a nice caravan for you.

Kabe Imperial

This is the most expensive caravan on Marktplaats. A Kabe Imperial 1000. This is a Swedish brand and anyone who has ever been to Sweden (or Scandinavia as such) knows that they are very popular there, but you can also get them in the Netherlands. This Kabe Imperial 1000 is the largest you will get and at 11.6 meters it is quite long.

Inside

A lot of outdoor space quickly means that you also have more than enough space inside the Kabe Imperial. There is room on board for four sleeping places, more than an average hotel room. At the front of the Kabe is the seating area, in the middle you have a kitchen and in the back you can shower and sleep. It was built in 2023, so it is as good as new.

Again

In 2022, colleague Nicolas wrote about the largest caravan on Marktplaats and gosh: it is a Kabe Imperial 1000. But one from a year earlier, although the specifications will be more or less the same. If you want to take your hotel suite with you everywhere, the Kabe Imperial is perfect for you. You must have a few things in mind.

Firstly, a car that can tow 2,800 kg. Then you are thinking a bit in the RAM pickup or BMW X7 segment. Secondly, you must indicate in your own garage or shed that an 11,600 x 2,500 x 2,780 mm unit is to be stored. And lastly, but not least, a bag of money with 141,228 euros. Although we must say: that is cheaper than in 2022.

So, get your hands on the most expensive and probably largest caravan from Marktplaats via the link of the advertisement!

This article This is (still) the most expensive caravan on Marktplaats first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

