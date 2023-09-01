The reviews of Starfield are already available, which in turn has revealed a score in Metacritic for the new game Bethesda Game Studiosthe team responsible for The Elder Scrolls and fallout. The new space RPG of Bethesda will not be available in pc, xbox series s and xbox series x until September 6, but before then reviews have started to appear online, including ours.

And luckily for the fans of Xboxthe largest launch of Xbox from Halo Infiniteand probably the biggest release of Xbox in a long time, it’s pretty good. More specifically, at the time of publication, the game features a 88 on Metacriticat least that’s what the version has for pc. version of xbox series x currently has a 87.

Of course, reviews of Starfield They keep coming and will keep coming between now and launch, and beyond. So things are changeable right now, but a 88 in Metacritic and a 86 in OpenCritic is a good start for the new release of Bethesda Game Studioswhich has managed to revive the rather dormant console wars.

To put this number in context, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim got a 96 in Metacritic, making it one of the highest-scoring games ever released. Meanwhile, fallout 4 got a 88. In other words, so far Starfield falls at the lower end of expectations. Starfield is scheduled for a worldwide release on September 6 via Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X and pc. When it launches, it will be priced at $69.99 dollars, right now you can purchase it from $1,599 MXN at Steam, the premium price point that many AAA games have embraced this generation. That said, if you’re in xbox game passyou can avoid this initial charge, since the game will be included in xbox game pass at the time of its release.

“StarfieldIt is the first new universe in more than 25 years of Bethesda Game Studiosthe award-winning creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and fallout 4. In this next-generation RPG set among the stars, create any character you desire and explore with unparalleled freedom as you embark on an epic journey to answer humanity’s greatest mystery. “In the year 2330, humanity has explored beyond our solar system, colonizing new planets and living as a space-traveling people. You’ll join the Constellation, the ultimate group of space explorers searching for rare artifacts across the galaxy, and navigate the vast expanse of space in the biggest and most ambitious game ever. Bethesda Game Studios“.

Editor’s note: I haven’t tried it personally yet, I don’t expect it to meet the expectations that should be in the sky right now, I just hope it’s a really good game.