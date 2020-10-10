Charon, the ferryman in charge of taking souls from the hereafter to the hereafter according to Greek mythology, retires, and little Stella and her cat Daffodil must replace him. With this simple but resounding premise it starts Spiritfarer, a video game developed by Thunder Lotus Games that already made an impression a year ago, when it was presented by the company at E3 2019, the largest video game event in the world. At the time, many were the ones who positively praised its careful design —with an air of Studio Ghibli—, its slow pace, its chosen music and, above all, its message.

Because, once the gloomy Charon has been taken over, Stella and Daffodil’s mission is primarily to collect souls across the width and length of a twilight Stygian lagoon to make their journey as happy and comfortable as possible. Nothing is easier and more difficult at the same time because, to the logical fear of not knowing what awaits them beyond the abyss of existence, the characters that will get on Stella and Daffodill’s boat will unite the sadness of not being able to be with their loved ones and the nostalgia for the good times. To console them, the player must take time to listen to their story, understand them, empathize with them and, finally, convey their affection. As a sample, the first mission, which is simply to give the first newcomer to the ship a hug.

Thus, what in other titles is resolved with frenzied fights against evil spirits, in this one it becomes time to fish, to sing to the plants so that they grow better, to improve the guest cabins and, above all, to talk to each other while scouring the map in search of more travel companions.

“It is by far our largest and most ambitious production to date. That’s why we decided to up the ante by launching it on almost every platform. Our fans have been very patient. It is a near and dear game, so we hope they sail with us ”, he declared last August, aware of the special nature of his product, Nicolas Guerin, director of Spiritfarer. Since that month, the game is available on PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC and can be purchased through platforms such as Steam for about 25 euros.

“One of the great advantages of video games is that they tend to catch users with low defenses. In other words, it is much easier to get carried away by the dynamics it proposes Spiritfarer to see a psychologist enter the class who is going to explain the grieving processes to us “, he underlines Carlos González Tardón, Doctor of Psychology for years thanks to a thesis on the application of video games in social development. For a decade, he has also directed People & Videogames, a consultancy that both users and video game developers go to in search of advice to give them a healthy and responsible use.

Proposals like SpiritfarerAccording to the expert, they can also be especially interesting in the middle of a pandemic that has confined the little ones at home and, unfortunately, many people have also taken their lives, some of them grandparents and grandmothers who have not been able to receive the farewell of their loved ones. “The theme is very adaptable because the concept of loss is also highly integrated into the culture of the video game,” says González Tardón, who also recalls other titles that address issues such as depression such as Gris, from the independent Spanish studio Nomada Estudio.

All this occurs in a context in which young people are increasingly accompanied when playing video games. The misunderstanding of the eighties and nineties, when these were only understood as a distraction from things much more serious and important, has given way to a time in which many fathers and mothers millennials They do not give up spending quality time with their children in front of the game console. Without going any further, the own Spiritfarer It contemplates a cooperative mode in which, in addition to Stella, Daffodil can be controlled, which guarantees that she can carry out her work as a ferryman from beyond always under the supervision of her cat. “It is important that video games serve to reduce the generation gap, that parents approach them without fear. To begin with, because that will allow them to act as moderators of the experience. And to continue, because the benefits that the boy or the girl takes will also be taken by them. It’s incredible how video games change the mind, even physically ”, he explains about it. Sergio Alloza, co-founder of the consulting firm Psycogaming, dedicated to the psychological analysis of video games.

Of the benefits of Spiritfarer knows Anne Tamayo, a streamer that, under the pseudonym of redberryjane, last Monday he dedicated more than three hours to Spiritfarer on his Twitch channel. “What surprised me the most is that, despite its general theme, it is a game with a very good sense of humor. For example, there is a secondary character whose main hobby is climbing on a bridge to spit at people. His problem is that only he passes over that bridge “, he explains, before issuing his verdict:” The game makes you feel that you really have ties with the characters you accompany on the road. If I had to explain the duel to a girl or a boy, I would certainly play this game ”.

Indies and triple A, an increasingly blurred distinction Traditionally, in a way similar to how the cinema can do it, the video game world has always divided its titles according to their theme (sports, fighting, fantasy, first-person shooters …) and according to their budget. That is to say, on the one hand, the triple A, big blockbusters that have huge amounts of money and that are oriented almost exclusively to raise even much more; and on the other, what is known as indies, small stories of a more or less experimental nature carried out by developers who have just arrived in the industry and, therefore, as full of energy and ground-breaking ideas as their pockets are empty. Experiences like those proposed by Spiritfarer or Stardew Valley, a game that introduces countless mechanics under the premise that you have to take care of a farm, can be classified in this second type. Experts believe, however, that this last barrier is gradually dissipating. “More and more triple A’s are taking interesting ideas from the indie universe to come up with more and more attractive ideas. And vice versa, there are more and more apparently independent games that are actually more or less strong economic bets. I think of sagas like Hellblade or Spec Ops: The Line. Are they great productions or indies? It is becoming less and less clear “, explains Carlos González Tardón, specialist in video games and psychology.

