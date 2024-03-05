The draw to reach Euro 2025, which will be held in Switzerland from July 2 to 27, was kind for the Spanish team, as it eluded England, which defends the laurel and was in group two. Thus, the drums in Nyon, where the draw was held, chose that Montse Tomé's team, now champion of the World and also in Europe after recently winning the League of Nations, will face Denmark, Belgium and the Czech Republic. Framed in group A2, Spain knows that Denmark is the most complicated rock on the road, even though in the last challenge, before the World Cup, they broke their resistance (0-2). More affordable are the teams from Belgium and the Czech Republic, teams with less pedigree.

In Nyon the groups of the three leagues were completed: League A (from 1st to 16th), League B (from 17th to 32nd) and finally League C (from 33rd to 51st). Thus, in the qualifying phase of the Euro Cup, as was the case with the initial group of the Nations League, the teams compete in groups of four or three (only in League C) and throughout six days between April and July; three home games and another three as visitors. Once the matchdays are resolved, the first two in each League A group will obtain a place in the final phase in July 2025, along with the host country, Switzerland. The remaining seven places will be decided in two rounds of play-offs in October and November-December.

This will be the 14th edition of the tournament, which will feature 16 teams and will take place in venues in eight different cities. Spain, which has never made it past a knockout round in the tournament, aspires to everything, a team that has only known victory for six months. It is, however, a territory with a clear German accent, as the German team leads the table with eight, followed by Norway (2), and then by Sweden, the Netherlands and England (1). “We are going for more and we need you,” explained Irene Paredes at the Nations League celebrations. For now, they already know the path to take.

Meeting dates

– First and second match: April 3 to 9, 2024

– Third and fourth match: from May 29 to June 4, 2024

– Fifth and sixth matches: July 10 to 16, 2024

