In support of the economy of Mexican families, Soriana started her Allied Basket which basically focuses on the basic basket products at special prices so that doing your supermarket shopping is cheaper and you save a few pesos. The products of the week from July 10 to 16 They have been updated, so you cannot miss this opportunity.

Allied Basket of Soriana, adheres to the Plan Against Inflation and Famine (PACIC), this is an alliance to support members of Mexican households with great discounts, rebates, and opportunities to buy from beans, rice, sugar, even canned corn, sardines, and others like toilet paper that are essential daily.

This week, the supermarket chain has announced the Items on sale during the week of July 10 within your Allied Basket categoryand which will remain in force until July 16.

Natural Bimbo Bread 680g $41.00

Precissimo Black Beans 908g $22.90 (free with 350 points)

White corn tortilla 1Kg $13.80

Egg white Precissimo 30 pieces $69.90 (free with 690 points)

La Perla Elbow Soup Pasta 200g $4.50 (free with 140 points)

La Perla Wheat Spaghetti Pasta 200g $4.50 (free with 140 points)

Valley Foods Whole Milk 1lt $19.50 (free with 230 points)

Precissimo Standard Sugar 900g $22.90 (free with 270 points)

Extra Precissimo Rice 900gr $16.90 (free with 290 points)

Tuna in Water Fresh Label 140g $11.00 (free with 200 points)

Sardine In Tomato Sauce Dolores Can 425g $39.90

Caricia toilet soap 135Gr Neutral $7.90 (free with 199 points)

Quality Day Toilet Paper 12 rolls 320 sheets $104.00 (2×135)

Toilet Paper 270 Double Sheets Precíssimo 4 Rolls $23.50 (2×40) (free with 299 points)

Precíssimo Toilet Paper 4 rolls with 600 double sheets $43.90

Petal Ultra Jumbo Toilet Paper 16 Rolls, 234 Double Sheets $76.50

Quality Day Toilet Paper 4 rolls 320 sheets $27.90 (free with 299 points)

This selection of products in Soriana corresponds to the Alida Basket, but they are only available during this week. You should remember that every week, the list of prices, offers and products that fall into this category are updated for the benefit of consumers.

Going to the store is not the only option you have to buy the products of the basic basket of SorianaIf you wish, you can also make your purchase online, or directly from the application. However, you must first subscribe to this method, and purchase a minimum of $1,499 Mexican pesos for your shipment to be completely free.