While some make fun of the internet and others become a trend on social networks, mocking what happened in Culiacán, and Sinaloa on January 5, 2022, inhabitants of Celestino Gasca, which has some of the most beautiful and virginal lagoons in Mexico, decided to show the world the true face of the Sinaloans. Thus, with all the danger that living the Culiacanazo 2.0 represented, They went out to distribute food to those who were stranded on the Mazatlán-Culiacán highway.

After the report of some federal highways in Sinaloa closed, dozens of motorists and passengers were stranded In the Mazatlán-Culiacán, the exit or entry of vehicles of any kind was not allowed. During the blockade, both individuals and drivers of heavy trucks and trailers were not only unable to reach their homes, but also without food and water.

Without a nearby place where they could meet their needs, they just waited for the roads to be cleared, but before that happened, the “miracle” happened. Inhabitants of Celestino Gasca came out in support of that populationas an act of empathy and solidarity, offering them food and water to pass the time or at least resist until the roads were reopened.

Here are tortillas for the rice, take them with you so that they can be distributed to you right now,” a woman is heard saying who is distributing food.

Bus passengers, kindly thanked the gesture of the people who supported them in this difficult moment. And it is to live again a culiacanazoor experiencing it for the first time, would not be easy, even less being away from home.

Now I only have one tamale left,” another person is heard who gladly distributes food.

The video was shared on social networks by the journalist Yuridia Torresa resident of Celestino, who said she was proud of her people and the kind act they carried out on the afternoon of Thursday, January 5, during the so-called Culiacanazo 2.0.

The beautiful people of my so dear Celestino raffled it off. It seems that the road is already being cleared and they continued to support it until the end. Thank you,” the journalist wrote on her Instagram account.

Likewise, in the same post, he thanked the people who made machaca burritos, tamales, pozole, water and more, for the people stranded on the aforementioned highway.

Thanks to Yadi, Muñe, Óscar, doña Sara, Lupita, Marcos, Siude, Alondra, Fredy and all the other people who made machaca burritos, the lady who donated tamales, who sent pozole, who brought water… you’ll see that everything comes back Write down #CELESTINOESELDESTINO “, she ends.

This act was applauded on social networks by Internet users, especially since this is the other side of Sinaloa, once again demonstrating that there are more of us good guys and that this land still has a lot to tell.