Miami. – After the official announcement of the custody agreement of the children of Shakira and the Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué, in which the Colombian singer was victorious and later it was confirmed that in early 2023 would completely abandon his home in Barcelona, ​​to move to Miami, Florida, United States along with its offspring, Sasha and Milan.

Shakira’s life took a radical change when in mid-2022 she found out that her partner and parents of her children, Gerard Piqué, had a secret relationship with a 23-year-old girl, Clara Chía. However, this would not be the end for the interpreter of “I congratulate you”, because for several months she stood and struggled to get out of a stormy place, where thousands of paparazzi stalk her every day after the media deception of the soccer player.

It was last Monday, November 8, when a statement was shared where it was reported that Shakira and Gerard Piqué reached the agreement, explaining that for the safety of Sasha and Milan, the singer along with her two children will move from the city, to a luxurious house in Miami, United States, to start a new normal life away from the Spanish press.

Likewise, photographs have been revealed of what would be the new home that Shakira will share with her family in Miami Beach and according to the detailed information, the mansion is located on North Bay Road Drive, one of the most elite districts from Miami, Florida, United States where important celebrities such as Jennifer López and Julio Iglesias reside and is one of the most secure in the entire metropolis.

With large windows, solar lighting, rooms for more than the members of the “Meberak” family and large pool and entertainment rooms, luxurious living room, minimalist kitchen and ocean views, it’s like Shakira will spend the following monthsnext 2023 when you move from Spain.

The new mansion in which Shakira will live with her offspring consists of 750 square meters, a luxurious home with a budget of around 20 million dollars, since the interpreter of “Monotonía” has remodeled it with the best of designs to spend one of the best seasons, after the martyrdom he experienced in recent months to a great, comforting home where you find peace that you have been longing for.