Javi Lara, at 35 years old, continues to fight in Ibiza, one of the coconuts of Second Division B. And the image of Rodrygo collapsing before Granada, injured in his right thigh, It brought back bad memories that he now explains for AS. It was in 2017-18, when he played for Córdoba in his native province, in the Second Division; During a training session, he felt a strong pain, the same that Rodrygo felt: “It happened to me giving a heel, I made a break of more than 10 centimeters, although in the tendon it was only one. And I was out for three months. “

Muscle injury with tendon involvement in the right biceps femoris. That says the statement from Real Madrid in relation to Rodrygo, a tear (it does not specify it, but it is) in which in addition to the muscle, the tendon has been broken. “I don’t know how many centimeters his break will be, but seeing him with crutches I remembered. At first you cannot move or bend over, any movement hurts. I couldn’t even take a shower, you depend on someone all the time “, recalls Lara, who did not notice improvement in the first days, turned to an expert: Dr. Ramón Cugat, an eminent traumatologist and surgeon with a career linked to elite sports and specifically, Barcelona.

“I didn’t see any improvement after 10 days and I went to see him. When he explored me, he told me that if he catches me with the recent injury, he will operate on me, but that it was no longer the best option. But he applied growth factors to me and with that I improved a lot. “ It is the same path that Rodrygo is going to follow: rest, growth factors, physical therapy and, when the muscle allows it, work to strengthen the area.

“He is in the best hands there, he will surely recover without problems,” explains Lara, who nevertheless acknowledges that a muscle injury of such depth leaves its mark: “I have not had problems in the area again, but when it touched me there in the cold I perfectly notice the break, that tightness. I haven’t tapped my heels again, just in case! But he is young, over time you do prevention work, you gain elasticity … I don’t think it is a problem for him. “

The hero of Eibar now lives in Ibiza

Javi Lara has his name tied to a few teams: he has played in 15 different clubs, from Elche, Alcoyano and Lucena in Spain to Atlético Kolkata in India. But if in one place they will always remember his great right-handed hitting, it will be in Eibar, where he scored the first goal in the history of the Ipura club in the First Division., in August 2014: a direct free kick with hardly any angle, practically an Olympic goal, which surprised the Real Sociedad goalkeeper. After the experience in India and two courses at Córdoba, the project of Amadeo Salvo (former president of Valencia) who now leads Group 3B of 2ªB ended in Ibiza.

In his second season, he has the strength to continue: “Two seasons ago I was younger and even so I had a bad time, now I am much better. In Ibiza I am quite happy, that helps, I just had a child and I feel much better. I am sure that I have improved. Enjoying every day and as far as we go “. His contract expires in June 2021, but he does not put a ceiling on himself: “At the club they know that I am happy here.”

The charm of the Balearic island and the positive dynamics of the club outweigh the years: “The club is growing, we were close to getting to Second Division and now we are leaders, we did a very good role in the Cup against Barcelona last year. We are lucky to have a fairly serious president, despite the pandemic all contracts have been fulfilled, the club is stable … We are super grateful. “