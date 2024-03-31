Da is a forest. scrub. All the wild nature. Suddenly a few figures appear who, on the one hand, look a little like soldiers disguised as bushes, but who could also be fantasy creatures from an intermediate realm in which people and plants meet and in which perhaps the generic boundaries between the two have already been abolished, as in the ancient myths by Ovid, in which the nymph Daphne turns into a laurel bush at the moment of greatest danger and the boundaries between humans and plants are blurred.

The strange natural creatures in this film, which is currently being shown in Berlin, have instruments with them; one is playing a violin in this forest, which is an interesting return of the wood from which the instrument was built to the place it came from. The tree turned into an instrument returns and makes sounds that mix with the sounds that the forest itself produces – the rustling of the leaves, the cracking of the tree trunks in the wind.

The film is a work by the American composer, sound artist and musician Miya Masaoka. The Berlin cultural institution Savvy Contemporary is now dedicating a large exhibition to the artist, who was born in Washington in 1958, entitled “Refuge in the Vegetal World”, which suggests what the artist is concerned with, among other things – the coexistence of humans with other, non-human beings such as for example bees.

Bees in sand-colored landscapes

Long before insects became fashionable in the cultural world, back in 1996, Masaoka worked on her “Bee Project #1” with a mixture of live music and the hum of bees. An early film can also be seen in Berlin, where countless bees crawl over a sand-colored landscape, which upon closer inspection turns out to be a naked human body. The complex system of bees is superimposed on the complex system of skin. Masaoka is interested in such overlays.







In order to gain access to their thinking and their art, it is worth taking a detour through the work of a writer and philosopher who is still far too little known in Europe and whose work and dissemination Savvy has already made a name for himself in previous projects : Édouard Glissant, who was born in Martinique in 1928 and died in Paris in 2011, came to Paris in 1946 to study philosophy, ethnology and literature.

He became speaker at the first congress of black writers and artists and suddenly became known in 1958 when he received the country's second most important literary prize, the Prix Renaudot, for his debut novel “The Flash Flood”, which is unfortunately only available in antiquarian books in German. Glissant's life alone would be material for a novel: he was committed to the independence of France's former colonies and, as a member of the “Front Antillo-Guyanais”, demanded the autonomy of the French Caribbean departments, which the then President Charles de Gaulle considered so dangerous that Glissant's movement was officially banned and the philosopher was prevented from returning to his homeland for several years.



When one complex system meets another: Miya Masaoka's video work “Adventures of the Solitary Bee” from 2000

:



Image: Miya Masaokas



At least as important as Glissant's fight for political independence in the Caribbean is his philosophical work. Glissant coined the idea of ​​“creolization”: “If you take an African rhythm and western instruments, saxophone, violin, piano, trombone,” goes a much-quoted explanation of the concept by Glissant himself, “then you have jazz. This is what I call creolization. I am sure that the Asians and the Hispanics, the whites and blacks in the cities of California will one day produce something new that will be as wonderful as jazz.”







Glissant opposes globalization – which for him means the exploitation of the world by a few multinational corporations and the leveling of cultural differences – with “globality”, French “mondialité”: the creative, inseparable mixing of all cultures. Long before the struggles of current identity politics, Glissant criticized the idea of ​​sharply defined identities combatively opposed to one another. His “Créolité” describes a state in which everything is so interpenetrated and mixed that it is no longer possible to determine whether someone is “white”, “black” or “Asian”; what interested him was the inseparable mixture and a “poetics of relationships”. It's all about relationships between people. At the same time, Glissant was one of the first in whose work the relationship between humans, nature and botany played an essential role.