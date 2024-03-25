We've known for a while that this day was coming, but that doesn't make it any easier. The Audi R8 is officially dead. Or yes, technically we are not sure whether Audi has plans to build a fully electric supercar under the same name, but for the real R8 with a combustion engine it is over after two generations.

Top Gear was there to witness the end of the R8. Audi assembled the last car at the factory in Böllinger Höfe, near Stuttgart. From now on, the employees of this Audi factory will only assemble electric e-tron GTs. Above you can see what the last 'sensible supercar' from Audi ever looks like.

Specifications of the latest Audi R8

A great way to say goodbye, right? The latest R8 is a 'Performance quattro Edition' with a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine that produces 620 hp. Not really what you call 'sensible' these days. The R8 wears the color Vegas Yellow, has bronze-colored 20-inch wheels and extra carbon fiber parts on the outside.

The very last R8 will not go to a special customer, but to Audi Tradition, where it will live a quiet life as a museum piece. Hopefully they'll start it again every now and then to rev the V10 to 8,700 rpm. Anyone who still wants an Audi R8 can, for example, contact Abt. Together with Scherer Sport, they supply a street-legal LMS GT2 version of the R8 called the Abt XGT. We recently had the chance to test this Abt.

There was already a 'last R8'

Actually, the R8 above shouldn't have been the last. Audi previously said that this special version of the R8 GT would be the last. But when the death of the supercar was announced, orders flooded in. As a result, the regular quattro and rear-wheel drive versions were sold for a few months longer. But now the end has finally come for Audi's supercar with a combustion engine. Rest in peace, R8. It was a beautiful, noisy time.