Lamborghini can’t help it that they had to restart production of the Aventador last year. The last copies are now somewhere at the bottom of the ocean and Lamborghini did not want disappointed customers. But those were not the last Aventadors either, because these are the Lamborghini Invencible and Auténtica. They are also the last models with a 6.5-liter V12.

Lamborghini only builds one Invencible Coupé and only one Auténtica Roadster. The brand calls the one offs the final salute to the 6.5-liter V12. Apart from the engine, the cars also share the carbon fiber monocoque with the Aventador. After these two models, the hybrid era for Lamborghini begins. They are therefore the last twelve-cylinder that work without electrical aids.

“The V12 engine is one of the pillars of our history and the success of our brand,” says Stephan Winkelmann. “As we move towards embracing a new era of hybridization at the heart of our Cor Tauri strategy, this is Lamborghini’s way of celebrating the naturally aspirated V12 with two one-off vehicles that perfectly represent our concept of excellence in personalization .’

Specifications Lamborghini Invencible and Auténtica

The 6.5-litre V12 produces 780bhp and 720Nm at 6,750rpm – so it’s a revving engine. An automatic transmission does the shifting for you and the power goes to all wheels. All wheels also steer. It is not known what the two cars had to cost and who the owners are. The Urus will look like a bargain next to this Invencible and Auténtica.

Col Tauri is Lamborghini’s plan for the future. The successor to the Aventador will still have a V12, but one that will receive help from an electric motor. If all goes well, the new twelve-cylinder will not have turbos, but there is a good chance that the engine will be somewhat smaller in terms of content. The successor is yet to be revealed this year.

The Invencible and Auténtica are drawn at the Lamborghini Centro Stile. Once again proof that everything sounds better in Italian, because in Dutch it simply means ‘Lamborghini Style Centre’. The designers take features from the Reventón, Sesto Elemento and Veneno – all special V12 models from Lamborghini. Think of it as a Lamborghini greatest hits album of sorts.