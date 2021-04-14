Story that you made.- He has done it again. Yes. Madrid reaches another semi-final of the Champions League through the Puerta Grande. For the ninth time in the last eleven years. With four titles in the last decade. But this time without the captain, without Varane, without Carvajal, without Hazard, without Lucas Vázquez and, if you hurry me, without Cristiano or Bale, who were two of the stilettos of that triumphant team that in Kiev were crowned against Klopp’s Liverpool in Kiev. Zidane has once again performed the miracle of the loaves and fishes. A defense was invented with a 22-year-old Uruguayan who had never played as a right-back, with an axis in the rear formed by the man who started the course as a central fourth (Nacho, 31 years old) and a 23-year-old Brazilian, Militao, who He has registered in the last nine days with three imperial appearances against Liverpool and Barça. Madrid is fighting again to reach the summit in a new eight thousand in Europe. Search and almost touch his 14th crown in that “cup so beautiful and so desired”, as Messi would say. The Argentine dreams of her and misses her; the madridistas seduced her for a long time and are already beginning to anticipate a new conquest. Don’t say Champions League, say Real Madrid.

Not one or two. Liverpool is a great of the Old Continent (6 European Cups contemplate it) and it is evident that if they had to die, they would do so standing up. But this time the difference was seen between competing with the wisdom of the master in these struggles or doing it by clinging only to the genius or the sparks of your first swords. The Barça of Messi and Luis Suárez was thrashed by this same rival a couple of years ago, above without Salah or Firmino. He dropped four. Relax, Madrid has gladly avenged that affront to its eternal rival. The network only needed two to try the machado, but they were left with the desire to celebrate a single goal. They had chances, of course, but among the three exceptional saves that Courtois made (he is competing this year to be ‘Best Goalkeeper in the World’) and the poor aim of Salah, Mané and Firmino himself, they stayed with the mold in their eagerness for even getting close to the comeback. There was no threat. Madrid, despite having 75% of its starting defense out, is a rock in its solidarity work behind. It is an organized, committed team, where everyone carries buckets of water to put out the fires that appear on their way. A team with capital letters that magnifies its figure when the Champions League anthem sounds. A Madrid of legend that honors its history with enthusiasm, glory and honor. Real Madrid can be proud of their own.

The double. A couple of months ago it would have sounded irreverent to even raise this possibility. But right now it is an objective reality, a room with views that illuminates the eyes of Zidane and his harmonized troop. LaLiga is eight games away, eight finals. Repeating the script from last season, it would reissue title and prestige in our borders. And in Europe we are 180 minutes away from a new Champions League final, which will be played in Istanbul, a fascinating city that deserves to see the whites raise a new Orejona. Tuchel’s Chelsea is the penultimate obstacle. With humility, we must eliminate the blues in what will be the first confrontation between both clubs in the maximum continental competition. Surely in the initial draw of fields they will keep the Madrid pennant to put it in their museum in Stamford Bridge. A relic. This is Real Madrid.