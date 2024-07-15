RAphael Claus was the Brazilian referee who whistled the Copa América final between Colombia and Argentina, in which the Albiceleste team was crowned champion.Claus is an experienced referee, having refereed both teams on different occasions.

According to the criteria of

According to ‘CNN’, during this Copa América, Claus officiated the Venezuela 1-0 Mexico match in the group stage, where after reviewing the VAR, he sanctioned a penalty for handball in favor of the Mexicans.

Claus, 44, has already refereed one match between the finalists: Argentina’s 1-0 victory over Colombia in 2022 during the World Cup qualifiers for Qatar.

Claus has refereed three additional Argentina qualifying matches: a 1-1 draw with Paraguay in 2020, another 1-1 draw with Ecuador in 2022, and a 1-0 win over Paraguay in 2023.

For Colombia, he refereed in the 2021 Copa América in the third-place match where they beat Peru 3-2 and a 1-1 draw with Paraguay in 2021 during the qualifiers.

At the World Cup in Qatar, Claus officiated the matches between England 6-2 Iran and Morocco 2-1 Canada.

For the Copa America final, Raphael Claus was accompanied by assistant referees Bruno Pires and Rodrigo Correa, also from Brazil. The fourth official was Paraguayan Juan Benítez and the fifth official, Eduardo Cardozo, from Paraguay. The VAR was handled by Rodolpho Toski and Danilo Manis, both from Brazil.

James Rodriguez won the award for best player of the Copa America

James Rodríguez stood out notably in the Copa América, for this reason he was chosen as the best player of the entire tournament. According to ‘Espn’, the Cucuteño added six assists and one goal, demonstrating an outstanding level and awakening hope throughout Colombia with his talent.

His contributions included two assists against Paraguay, two against Costa Rica, one against Brazil and one against Uruguay, consolidating the set piece as one of the team’s main weapons, thanks to his exceptional skill.

James’ only goal of the tournament was a penalty against Panama, helping lead to a resounding 5-0 victory.

Daniela Lararte Asaad

DIGITAL REACH EDITORIAL

TIME

More news