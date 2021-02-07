Xbox Spain was kind enough to recently send us the new controller for Xbox Series X | S that will hit stores next week. The Pulse Red is a beautiful remote with an intense red color but also some black and white details on the back. So after a few days of play we bring you some small impressions as well as a gallery of images so that you can see in detail this Pulse Red Xbox Series X | S controller.
The first thing to note is that this command works for both Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One, Windows 10 PC, Android and iOS -ideal for playing with xCloud- thanks to its bluetooth connection. On the other hand, the first thing we can see right out of the box is the intense red color that reminds us a lot of the mythical Ferrari red. Although for me, my favorite part is found in the back, where the levers (RT and LT) and the buttons (RB and LB) are in black, combined with a white base that extends to the “handles” of the remote. .
Pulse Red Comes to Xbox Series X | S
The Pulse Red is pure red And we see that in the buttons that all become completely red, except for the new crosshead that maintains its original black color, giving a rather curious touch. The sticks and their base in complete red stand out, something that – personally – I had not seen in any controller.
Regarding the handling, you will not find anything new with respect to your Xbox Series X | S controller since the design is the same. You will have an improved grip on the back of the controller as well as on the levers, which in this way will have greater roughness and will prevent our fingers from slipping in case our hands sweat.
Microsoft brings us a new very attractive controller to complement the one that already came with our original Xbox Series X | S And it is undoubtedly that this Pulse Red command matches both the icy white of Xbox Series S and the black of Xbox Series X. If you want to see it in more detail here we leave you the complete photo gallery:
The slideshow requires JavaScript.
We remind you that you can get Red Pulse, the new Xbox Series X | S controller at Microsoft Store and other specialized retailers at a price of € 59.99 from February 9, the day on which it will go on sale. If you don’t want to be without it, you can also reserve it, of course.
