On March 18, after a long process since it was registered in Congress, in January 2020, the Organic Law for the Regulation of Euthanasia was finally approved in the Spanish Parliament. This is a great example of what politics is all about. Not in regulating consciences, but in establishing norms that regulate behaviors and improve the living conditions of citizens. That, democratic politics, is what governments and deputies are elected for and why parliaments work.

It is not the same to insult and launch speeches (whose effect would be the same in the Parliament’s gallery as in the bar of a bar) than to process a law, amend it, argue for changes or improve its legal edges. Politics does not come to regulate consciences or impose a moral opinion. In fact, mandatory rules on morality are often typical of authoritarian regimes and despotic characters. The law on euthanasia preserves the moral opinion of opponents (no one is obliged to request its application) and also that of those who are in favor of it: it is exclusively a right that can be exercised, with a legal guarantee that this option will be adopt in total freedom.

Nor do you go to Parliament to throw nonsense and buffoonery behind a mask, or to push a button. It is assumed that the deputies have a job to do and that those in charge of the groups to which they belong force them to respect certain norms and perform certain tasks, contribute personal or work, intellectual or legal experiences, contacts, the capacity for dialogue and negotiation. Rude or lazy MPs are supposed to hurt their colleagues and create a bad image for their acronym. In fact, the groups have the ability to impose fines, not only for indiscipline, but also for loafing and obscenity. Too bad they don’t exercise that power.

Fortunately, there has been some contention in the debates on the Law on the Regulation of Euthanasia. Perhaps because from the point of view of a large number of citizens, the worst possible practice among human beings is the one that supposes the absence of mercy, the lack of compassion in the face of the evil of the other. Something in the Divine Comedy he was doomed with great punishment. Dante only dared to cross “to the other side”, hell, when he had the guarantee of the protection of Lucia, precisely the one who “hates suffering”.

It was expressed in other words by María Luisa Carcedo, a doctor by training and the person, the woman dedicated to politics, who, first from the Executive as Minister of Health (2018-2020) and later as a deputy for Asturias, has been the one who has promoted this law. “The pain, the suffering,” explained Carcedo, addressing the PP from the parliamentary platform, “has no ideology.” “This law will establish a right, one that will be used later, even by many of those who will now vote no and many of those citizens who vote for its initials. You and your family members will use it, because no one can prevent a person who suffers from opting for a dignified death ”.

The journey of this law, through the debates in the Justice Committee of Congress, the amendments incorporated, its final retouching in the Senate and its return to the final plenary session of the Lower House, was paused and argued, as was its vote final: 202 votes in favor, 141 against and 2 abstentions. In other words, the law received a transversal vote, capable of uniting many groups and many congressional deputies; a vote not marked by an ideological root, but by the general recognition that this right must exist and that it is essential to regulate this behavior. It is true that the Popular Party and Vox maintained (88 plus 52 seats) their total rejection and refusal, but also that practically all the other groups in the Chamber – and at this moment no less than 20 different parties, coalitions and electoral groups are represented. – voted in favor. Thank you, Mrs. Carcedo; thank you, honorable deputies.