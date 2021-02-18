Seven months of space travel, decades of work, and billions of dollars invested to answer a single question: did life ever exist anywhere other than Earth? NASA tries to answer this question with the landing this Thursday of its latest rover, the Perseverance.

For the first time, the mission of the US space agency has the explicit objective of finding traces of ancient life on the red planet, collecting about thirty rock samples over several years.

These will be brought to Earth on a mission planned for the 2030s to be analyzed, and perhaps finally be able to answer “one of the questions that have been with us for centuries, namely, are we alone in the Universe?” He said Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA associate administrator for science.

Perseverance is the largest and most complex vehicle ever sent to Mars. Built at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, it weighs one ton and is equipped with a six-foot robotic arm and 19 cameras.

The projected landing for NASA’s Perseverance Rover on Mars, February 18, 2021. Laurence SAUBADU AFP

The mission will carry out a very dangerous maneuver on Thursday, February 18, at the most risky landing site ever attempted, due to its relief: the Jezero crater.

Shortly after 20:30 GMT, it will enter the atmosphere of Mars at a speed of 20,000 km / h protected by its heat shield that will be activated after the opening of a huge supersonic parachute. Eight motors pointed to the ground will slow it down and then its six wheels will descend, supported by cables, until they touch the ground.

“The sky seems clear to land tomorrow. But even with a clear sky, landing is the most dangerous part of the mission, and we cannot guarantee its success,” Allen Chen, responsible for the descent, recalled at a press conference.

If Perseverance arrives intact, the first images could be streamed soon after.

“Stroke of luck?”

Researchers believe that the Jezero crater housed a lake about 50 km wide for more than 3.5 billion years.

“We have very strong evidence that Mars may have supported life in the past,” Ken Williford, deputy director of the mission, said Wednesday. “The question is: is the Earth an anomaly, a stroke of luck?”

Scientists look for what they call biosignatures: traces of microbial life that “can take all kinds of forms,” ​​such as “chemicals” or “environmental changes,” said Mary Voytek, director of NASA’s astrobiology program.

“Astrobiologists have dreamed of this mission for decades,” he enthused.

“Either we find life, and that would be an exceptional find, or we will not, (…) and that will imply that not all habitable environments are inhabited,” warned Ken Farley, project scientist.

Helicopter and oxygen machine

The first months of the mission will not be devoted to this first objective, but to parallel experiments.

NASA wants, in particular, to show that it is possible to fly a motor vehicle on another planet. The helicopter, dubbed Ingenuity, will try to rise in air with a density equivalent to 1% of that of the Earth’s atmosphere.

Two microphones have the function of recording the sound of the red planet.

NASA will also experiment with oxygen production on Mars. An instrument called MOXIE, the size of a car battery, should be able to produce up to 10 g of oxygen in an hour, sucking carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere, in a process similar to that of a plant.

This oxygen could be used for breathing by humans going to Mars in the future, but also as fuel.

Perseverance, if it succeeds in landing, will be the fifth vehicle to land on Martian soil. Since the first, in 1997, all have been Americans, and one of them, Curiosity, continues with its mission on the planet.

China recently placed its “Tianwen-1” probe, which contains a robot that is expected to try to land around May, into the orbit of Mars.