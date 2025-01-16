Pep Guardiola He is in the news for the separation, after 30 years, from his wife and mother of his three children, Christina Serra. The Catalan has established himself as one of the best football coaches, despite the fact that in recent months he has not been going through a good professional streak. Pep Guardiola triumphed first as a player for FC Barcelona, ​​and later as coach of both the Catalan team, Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The fortune amassed in his professional life has allowed him to enjoy a life of luxury and one of them is his Pedralbes housewhich he acquired, together with Cristina Serra, in 2021.

Pep and Cristina Serra, businesswoman and third generation of the fashion brand Serra Claret, bought for 10 million euros this mansion that previously belonged to the soccer player Rafa Márquez, as well as a Russian tycoon.

Located on Font de Lleó street, one of the best known in the exclusive Pedralbes neighborhood, the house has a little more than 700 square meters, and another 2,000 of gardenas published by Summum in 2021, the year of the purchase.

Pep Guardiola’s house in Barcelona is located in Pedralbes.



© Pedralbes Properties





Pedralbes is famous for its elegant villas and for being one of the most sought-after areas not only in Barcelona, ​​but in Spain and Europe. Its location next to the mountain and at altitude is a plus, since it has the best panoramic views of the city. In addition, the houses built in this neighborhood have great privacy, which is what the celebrities and businessmen who live there look for.









Pep Guardiola’s mansion It has a minimalist and modern design, with geometric lines, with white walls and large windows. On its three floors it offers all kinds of amenities: cinema room, games room, wine cellar… There is also a large dressing room, a large kitchen with steel finishes and state-of-the-art appliances. The number of bedrooms or bathrooms has not been revealed.

Pep Guardiola’s house in Pedralbes

It acquired it in 2021 for 10 million euros.

© Pedralbes Properties



Outside, the property also has a porch, garage, a huge garden with grass, a heated pool, a panoramic terrace…

The house is located next to the Aigües road, next to the Sant Pere Màrtir mountain, and would have been, until now, the family’s home when they were in Barcelona. In England, the coach resides in a luxurious apartment in Salford, a city near Manchester, in a complex called City Suites.