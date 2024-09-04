A large expedition has been launched in the Caribbean to study whales and dolphins. Dutch Nathalie Houtman is part of it. The blue whale, the largest mammal in the world, is doing well, she says. However, there are new threats, such as collisions with ships and noise at sea. And so the problem is not yet solved. “Every calf we lose is terrible.”
#successful #conservation #action #danger #threatens #whale
Fuel of the Future is approved with solar energy tortoise
Bill that creates mandates for sustainable aviation fuel, biomethane and green diesel returns to the Chamber with a section that...
Leave a Reply