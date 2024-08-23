Home World

Noa is many: This is what it is like to be an “octopus person” © noa.und.co on Instagram

Many people in Germany suffer from mental illnesses. Some receive more attention than others.

Imagine that you suddenly can’t remember last weekend. We’re not talking about a simple blackout after a party that was too hard. You can’t even remember what you were doing. It’s almost as if someone has taken control of your body. This happens to you often: you forget a lot and keep having the feeling that your day has far fewer hours than others. And you feel that there is more. Things that you can’t remember.

That’s what happened to Noa three years ago. Because there are many Noas. They have dissociative identity disorder and live with several people in one body. Instagram and TikTok share your experiences.

First of all: As you might imagine, there are many people behind Noa who all share one body. They have therefore asked BuzzFeed Germany to address them in the plural.

Author note: This article is about trauma and mental illness. We therefore ask our readers to exercise discretion. Please do not read anything that could negatively affect you and your mental health.

Actually, Noah Live a completely normal life: They always did well at school, were committed and generally adapted well to society. Sure, they sometimes felt a little more insecure than others, but they didn’t think much of it. Until they moved to a new city and noticed that they could remember things less and less and somehow didn’t have enough time to organize their day. Noah At that time, the therapist already expressed suspicion of dissociative identity disorder (DIS for short).

The fact that we were away from the environment in which the trauma occurred gave many of us the courage to slowly reveal ourselves and gave everyday people the strength to notice.

You’re probably wondering what Noa are talking about here: trauma? Everyday people? Many people can’t really imagine what DID is: Noa often hear that it’s all just an act or that they’re just imagining it. That’s a widespread myth.

DID is a recognized disorder that can be diagnosed according to the ICD, and which sufferers also suffer from. Those affected struggle with amnesia, which makes it difficult for them to organize their lives. When someone else takes over the wheel, the others withdraw into themselves and cannot remember what happened in their absence.

What is even more serious is that DID is a trauma disorder and only occurs when one or more serious childhood traumas are present. These traumas can affect the process of personality development in young children so severely that it simply does not take place. Traumas are outsourced to other identities. Torben also wants to help other victims of abuse.

Noa shares her experiences with DID and trauma with us:

Of course, having DID also means that many people share one body and one life. For many of us unsuspecting everyday people, this idea was strange at first, but that quickly faded into the background. With DID, you often have completely different problems than being many in itself, namely the trauma behind it.

Many of the identities are not designed to be in the foreground. Of course there are those – Noa calls them “everyday people” – who take care of daily life. Other people, however, are designed to absorb the trauma:

Many inner people are not oriented towards the here and now, but continue to experience the trauma inside. That is why we often have flashbacks, panic attacks and dissociative states in which we are unresponsive. There are also controlling and punishing inner people who uphold rules from the trauma context, for example that certain things must not be told. This is because these parts are also still stuck in the trauma, where it was dangerous to break such rules. They often do not realize that there are now spaces in which we no longer have to adhere to them.

At first, Noa didn’t want to believe the therapist’s suspicions. It was during a time in a trauma clinic that they finally dared to get in touch with each other. DID is a challenging illness for therapists too. Diagnosis is complex and can take a long time. Not every therapist knows how to deal with it.

In addition to the trauma, those affected also often suffer from the public perception. Many people still associate the illnesses with horror films such as “Psycho” or “Split”:

We often get the comment that it’s “like in Split”. In this thriller, the perpetrator has DID, including an evil personality element. The idea that there is a serial killer element in all DID systems is a totally stigmatizing myth. The vast majority of systems have been victims of violence, not perpetrators. People with DID are not more likely to commit crimes than any other people.

Noa also often get comments saying that they are just imagining it all or pretending to be something. In fact, different brain waves can be measured when switching between identities. Noa also talk about how they all have different handwriting. Noa explain that there seem to be more and more cases by saying that social media is finally paying more attention to the topic. DID is actually not as rare as people think:

DID is not a rare illness, but one that is often very hidden. Most people know at least a passing friend who is affected and simply don’t know it. Because one of the primary purposes of DID is to hide the trauma from everyday people and the environment, and many people inside do not openly reveal themselves, it is hardly noticeable in many cases.

Noa wants to clear up all these prejudices. As noa.und.co they educate on TikTok and Instagram and share their lives. They are not the only ones doing this: Here, for example, Nessa shares her life with ADHD. It can look like this:

Here, Noa’s system answers questions that their audience has asked them. You can also clearly see how different all identities are. At the beginning of their journey, Noa didn’t know much about their illness. This showed them how much education is actually needed. They have now found an important and valuable community on Instagram. The work isn’t always fun, after all, you don’t always want to deal with your own struggle. However, according to Noa, it’s worth it:

We are now also receiving a lot of feedback from people who have had little contact with the topic before. We are always very pleased when our educational work has an impact on people who would otherwise not have considered DIS.

In September, Noa’s book “Octopus Stories” will be published by Ulli-Verlag. The name Octopus Stories comes from an inside joke that Noa had with a friend:

The image of the octopus came about through an inside joke with a good friend: Around the time of the diagnosis, an inner person kept dreaming that she was an octopus. The friend teased us by saying that the octopus’ many arms represented our many-being, which we were still pretty much in denial about at the time. Somehow the octopus then became the symbol of many-being.

The book tells Noa’s story as an “octopus person” with many arms coming together at the head. They are very open about the things they have experienced. The book arose from therapy: They began to write everything down in order to make more sense of the diagnosis and their traumas. Her therapist then encouraged Noa to publish her stories as a book.

If you want to learn more about DID and living with the disorder, check out Noa’s account. They also recommended us the account of the Bonnies and from Oona recommended. The portal “Knowledge creates help” was sponsored by the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf and the NINA eV and continues to provide good educational materials.

The association NINA eV offers Counselling for victims of (sexual) abuseYou can also call the association’s helpline at 0800 22 55 530 If you or someone you know is affected by abuse or is struggling with mental health issues, don’t be afraid to seek help.