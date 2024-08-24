Zelensky: Ukrainian Armed Forces Used New Palyanitsya Drone Missile Against Russia for the First Time

Ukraine has used a new weapon for the first time – the Palyanitsya drone missile. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky during an event dedicated to the country’s Independence Day. According to him, the missile hit a target, but he did not specify which one.

Zelensky called weapons a new instrument of retaliation

According to the Ukrainian president, today was the first and successful combat use of a new weapon – the Ukrainian missile-drone “Palyanytsia”. “This is our new instrument of retaliation,” Zelensky explained.

He thanked the developers, manufacturers and the fighters of the Armed Forces, but did not specify where the drone missile hit. “We know that it will be difficult for Russia to say what exactly flew in, and difficult to counteract,” the politician believes.

Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service / Reuters

How reports “Politics of the Country”, Zelensky also gave some details about the new weapon. According to him, this drone missile is much faster and more powerful than long-range drones.

“These are all the details about which I am still ready for an open conversation,” he said, adding that Ukraine will continue to produce powerful missiles.

The US does not give Ukraine permission to strike Russian territory with American weapons

The Pentagon announced on August 22 that the United States is allowing Ukraine to carry out counterattacks on Russia with American weapons. At the same time, they added that the Pentagon still has questions about the offensive in the Kursk region.

Related materials:

Politico, citing several high-ranking American officials, reported that the United States is refusing to give Ukraine permission to use its weapons to strike deep into Russian territory in the hopes of resetting relations with Moscow.

Washington also doubts that the systems provided as part of military aid are capable of hitting Russia’s strategically important targets, since they are located far from the line of combat.